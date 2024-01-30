PHOENIX, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Millionaire Mastermind Academy today announced that In a commendable acknowledgment of the remarkable efforts and commitment to fostering economic development and opportunities for underserved business populations, Arizona State Governor Katie Hobbs has officially declared January 16, 2024, as “ImpactAZ Day.”



ImpactAZ 2025, which provides minority entrepreneurs with technical assistance, mentoring, public and private business exchange opportunities, and access to capital to increase readiness for contracting opportunities, graduated its inaugural class of 2023 on January 16, 2024, at Arizona Public Service [APS], presented by title sponsor JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ImpactAZ year-1 milestones include:

$2M in Secured Contracts

Business Operations Expansions by 40%

$300,000 Capital Funding Allocated

80% Registered as a Diverse Supplier

22% Hired Staff

Governor Hobbs recognizes the pivotal role played by the Millionaire Mastermind Academy program, ImpactAZ — in advancing economic growth through innovative public and private collaborations. The proclamation highlights the organization’s dedication to creating a supportive environment for minority-owned businesses, thereby contributing significantly to the overall prosperity of the state.

ImpactAZ has consistently demonstrated a commitment to building bridges between the public and private sectors to enhance opportunities for entrepreneurs facing barriers to success. Through strategic initiatives and programs, the organization has become a driving force for inclusive economic development.

ImpactAZ has been instrumental in facilitating collaborations, providing resources, and implementing initiatives that empower entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. The organization’s emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion has set a precedent for fostering a thriving business community that reflects the rich tapestry of Arizona.

“We are deeply honored by Governor Hobbs’ proclamation of ‘ImpactAZ Day.’ It underscores the importance of our mission and the collective effort required to create lasting change in the business ecosystem,” said Dr. Velma Trayham, Millionaire Mastermind Academy CEO / ImpactAZ Creator. “We extend our gratitude to the Governor for recognizing the significance of our work and look forward to continued partnerships that drive economic growth for all.”

For more information about ImpactAZ and its initiatives, please visit https://impactaz2025.com/

About ImpactAZ:

ImpactAZ 2025 is a multi-year supplier-diversity accelerator that provides minority entrepreneurs with technical assistance, mentoring, public and private business exchange opportunities, and access to capital to increase readiness for contracting opportunities. Our fundamental objective is to decrease the racial wealth gap, using entrepreneurship as an engine.

