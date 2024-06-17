PHOENIX, Ariz., June 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Black Chamber of Arizona is proud to host its 2024 Juneteenth Vision Forward Celebration, a commemorative event presented by Cox Communications, that honors the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States and celebrates the successes of the Black business community throughout Arizona. This year’s celebration will feature distinguished guests including Governor Katie Hobbs, Congressman Greg Stanton, and Phoenix Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the University of Phoenix, located at 4035 S. Riverpoint Parkway, in Phoenix.



Image caption: Black Chamber of Arizona to Host 2024 Juneteenth Vision Forward Celebration.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a significant day in American history, marking the end of slavery in the United States. The Black Chamber of Arizona is dedicated to honoring this legacy through a program that highlights the progress and achievements of the African American community while acknowledging the challenges that remain.

“Cox is proud to present the Juneteenth Vision Forward Celebration. This important celebration continues our ongoing support of the Black Chamber of Arizona and their programs such as the Capital Readiness training, Small Business Scavenger Hunt and the Small Business certification, said Susan Anable, Cox Phoenix Market Vice President. “As we celebrate Juneteenth, a day that brought so many the freedoms enjoyed today, we also applaud the many strong leaders here in Arizona who have enriched our business community and support the entrepreneurial spirit in our state.”

Dr. Velma Trayham, President and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, will deliver the visionary address that will outline the new vision and goals for the organization. Also joining the program will John Ramirez, Dean of Operations at the University of Phoenix, Pastor Aubrey Barnwell, Director of Operations, African American Christian Clergy Coalition, Sharon Harper, President & CEO, The Plaza Companies, and Ryan Garlington and Marchelle Franklin, Board members for the Black Chamber of Arizona. The evening emcee will be Kaley O’Kelley, news anchor with ABC15.

“We are honored to have such esteemed guests join us for this year’s Juneteenth celebration,” said Dr. Trayham. “Their participation underscores the significance of this day and the importance of the Black Chamber to the statewide community. We are excited to share our vision for the Chamber and reinforce our commitment to Black businesses across the state. The Black Chamber of Arizona is here to be the premier business resource to our community; and we are here to stay.”

Registration for the Juneteenth Vision Forward Celebration is sold out, but you can place your name on the waiting list by visiting the Black Chamber of Arizona website at https://blackchamberaz.com/our-events/uniting-for-a-brighter-futurejuneteenth-celebration.

About the Black Chamber of Arizona:

The mission of the Black Chamber of Arizona is to help increase entrepreneurial and corporate diversity by building stronger businesses that serve all communities. We do this by providing tools and education to create more “bankable” businesses, by removing barriers that impede access to capital and by partnering with leading educational institutions to help create competitive business advantages through workforce diversity. Learn more about BCAZ at https://www.blackchamberaz.com/.

News Source: Black Chamber of Arizona