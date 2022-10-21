SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced it has hired Jordan Woodard as director of product analytics. In this role, Woodard is responsible for maintaining and expanding MMI’s business intelligence platform, which provides clients with data intelligence in a user-friendly format.



PHOTO CAPTION: Jordan Woodard.

“Jordan’s experience, skill set and analytical mind will help MMI offer more to our customers as our tool becomes more essential in a slowing market,” said MMI founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. “His experience in turning massive amounts of data into insights that provide more than a basic analysis will be an asset to MMI and our clients.”

Prior to beginning his tenure at MMI, Woodard served as director of revenue operations and solutions architect in the SaaS industry. In his role, Woodard focused on retooling and improving internal tech stacks to improve scalability and deliver reliable strategic reporting while identifying opportunities for growth in the public safety industry.

Woodard is not new to the mortgage industry, having spent time at Top of Mind in Solutions Delivery, providing clients with insights into their marketing return on investment (ROI) and how to improve their ROI through enhancing their sales materials. Woodard also designed some of the products released on Top of Mind’s customer relationship management (CRM) platform, Surefire.

“I have a history of working from a user experience perspective, making things easier to access and use and taking complex data sources, conglomerating them into one area and providing actionable insights from the data set,” Woodard said. “My goal in this position is to provide our customers with data they can slice and dice to help them understand trends, market potential and growth that result in actionable insights they can use in the marketplace.”

About MMI:

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country.

To learn more, visit https://mmi.io/ or contact sales@mmi.io.

