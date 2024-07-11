SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 11, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced Heidi Iverson, vice president of strategic partnerships, has been named a Mortgage Star by Mortgage Women Magazine.



Image caption: Heidi Iverson of MMI.

“Regardless of market conditions, leveraging data and strategic partnerships enables mortgage professionals to thrive,” said MMI Founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. “Heidi’s extensive industry experience, deep product expertise and recruiting background uniquely position her to help guide our enterprise users in getting the most out of the MMI platform. She is an integral part of our team, and we are thrilled to see the industry recognize her for her efforts.”

Iverson was selected as a Mortgage Star for her contributions in helping users harness MMI’s robust capabilities to deliver custom-tailored insights and feedback. Through webinars and speaking engagements at industry events, Heidi regularly showcases live the transformative power of MMI’s data intelligence and market insights.

“With my background in sales and consulting, I know firsthand how data drives success in a business. At MMI, it’s rewarding to show lenders how to use our data to drive their business success,” said Iverson. “It’s an honor to receive this recognition and I look forward to having more transformative conversations with recruiters and loan officers.

The Mortgage Star awards program celebrates strong and inspiring women within the mortgage sector. To view the complete list of the 2024 Mortgage Stars, visit: https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/magazine/mortgage-women-magazine/empire-state-drive/digital-edition

About MMI:

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including over half of the top 100 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

News Source: Mobility Market Intelligence