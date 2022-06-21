WASHINGTON, D.C., June 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pacific Engineering Inc. (PEI) has joined forces with United Help Ukraine (UHU), Gaithersburg, MD to take a small, but critical step to provide much-needed care to Kharkiv’s sick and wounded. PEI is honored to make a contribution to UHU by donating a truck-mounted Rapid On Demand – Portable Medical Platform (ROD-PMP™) to provide emergency medical assistance in Ukraine.



This is an urgent need as thousands of sick and wounded civilians and refugees urgently need medical care. The dire need for medical care is felt especially in “de-occupied territories in the beleaguered Kharkiv region,” said Maryna Baydyuk, President of UHU.

UHU & PEI are conducting a handoff event in front of the Holodomor Memorial, Washington, DC on June 21, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET.

The memorial is located near the U.S. Capitol at the intersection of North Capitol St. and Massachusetts Ave. This location was chosen due to the historical significance of the Holodomor Memorial to five plus million Victims of the Ukrainian Famine-Genocide during 1932-33. This memorial has become a rallying point for US-Ukraine popular opposition against the Russian/Ukraine war. PEI’s PODs can be a game changer for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, reaching large numbers of people in a short amount of time.

PEI, in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, first transformed the unique, lightweight, sandwich-composite technology, originally built for other purposes developed by using Navy Small Business Innovative Research initiatives, into safe and transportable COVID-19 testing PODS in 2020. The mobile PODS were deployed and used in Washington DC, Baltimore, MD Virginia Beach, VA and Omaha and Lincoln, NE during the height of the pandemic. Rear Admiral Osie V. Combs, Jr., USN (Ret.), President of PEI stressed the truck-mounted unit is part of a series of mobile units, including trailer-mounted and portable units that can be repurposed and provided to UHU for rapid deployment to Ukraine.

UHU was started in 2014 by a small group of people who had a personal connection to Ukraine in Washington, DC. UHU has been actively providing aid through services such as medical supplies (first aid kits and hospital equipment), personal protection equipment for medical and survival needs, portable surgical lighting, and armored ambulances.

In all, approximately 45 tons of supplies have been shipped to Ukraine with the continued assistance and hard work of UHU members and supporters. UHU provides medical aid and humanitarian relief to brave Ukrainians defending themselves. Its dozens of volunteers have prepared and shipped more than 7,000 medical kits for Ukrainian soldiers and collected thousands of pounds of food and medical supplies for civilians.

“When the Russian invasion began, we were appalled by the deliberate devastation of Ukrainian medical facilities. We immediately began to consider how we could apply our experience from developing COVID-19 PODS, expertise, and technology to help Ukrainians treat their wounded and sick civilians,” Combs added.

PEI’s mobile PODs can be available to communities, hospitals, agencies, NGO’s and humanitarian organizations throughout the United States. The truck-mounted POD is outfitted with two clinic-type treatment areas as well as ample cabinet storage for medical supplies. Its extreme mobility allows the POD to move to numerous locations easily, quickly, and efficiently. Our design and manufacturing facility stands ready to provide POD systems within weeks of order placement.

All POD units utilize composite materials which have excellent properties that are lightweight, corrosion resistant, and easy to maintain. These units are deployable in all seasons, environments and are designed to be used for portable hospitals. PEI has designed the truck-mounted POD that can be customized to meet specific user needs and a focus to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Pacific Engineering, Inc. (PEI), is a high-tech small business located outside of Lincoln, Nebraska. Since 1998, PEI has been a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced composite structures.

