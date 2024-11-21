NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pokémon GO’s Wild Area in November and City Safari in December bring exciting challenges and rare Pokémon. MocPOGO, the ultimate location changer, ensures you’re ready with exclusive discounts and features to explore, catch rare Pokémon, and complete research—all from home. Curious about how MocPOGO works? Let’s have a look.



Image caption: Pokémon GO’s Wild Area in November and City Safari in December.

Introducing MocPOGO

MocPOGO is a trusted and budget-friendly GPS location changer for iOS and Android. This has earned the trust of thousands of Pokémon GO Trainers globally, thanks to its reliability and safety. This tool is famous for 100% ban-proof functionality, it allows players to explore the game without worry. Besides this, MocPOGO surely fixes the Error 12 issue in Pokemon GO and will give you smooth and uninterrupted gameplay for users who want to enjoy Pokémon GO to the fullest.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the exciting discount offers for the upcoming Wild Area event and City safari!

Special Wild Area Discounts

The Pokémon GO Wild Area event on November 23–24, 2024, features Electric- and Poison-type Pokémon, including Gigantamax Toxtricity. MocPOGO ensures you’re fully prepared.

20% OFF : From November 15 to 29 gear up for the Wild Area with this discounted rate.

: From November 15 to 29 gear up for the Wild Area with this discounted rate. 50% OFF: For three days only from November 22 to 24 enjoy the best deal to maximize your event experience.

Sneak Peek: December City Safari Deals

Prepare for the City Safari event on December 7–8, 2024, featuring unique Pokémon and challenges. MocPOGO has exciting offers!

30% OFF: From December 7 to 9 so you can unlock the full potential of the City Safari event.

WHY MOCPOGO IS EVERY TRAINER’S BEST FRIEND

MocPOGO is a treasure of features for your Pokémon GO experience:

Fix Pokémon GO’s Error 12 with ease.

Play POGO without walking.

Works without Jailbreak or Root on all devices.

Stay safe with a built-in Cooldown Timer.

Move effortlessly with Joystick Mode.

Multi-Device control up to 15 devices.

Adjust speeds from 3 km/h to 100 km/h.

Encounter with rare of the rarest Pokémons.

HOW TO INSTALL MOCPOGO

The installation process of this tool is quick and simple. You just need to follow these below mentioned points.

Install MocPOGO: Download from the official website or Google Play. Install, register, and launch the tool.

Hack Pokémon GO: Connect your device to a PC via USB or WiFi, select the desired location, and start exploring with a single click.

About MocPOGO

MocPOGO has best GPS solutions for iOS and Android, enabling players to teleport and simulate movement seamlessly—perfect for maximizing the Pokémon GO Wild Area event benefits.

For more information, visit the MocPOGO official site or MocPOGO Wild Area Sale to access the special offer. View More Guides on the MocPOGO Youtube Channel.

LEARN MORE:

https://mocpogo.com/

https://mocpogo.com/pokemon-go-event/.

https://www.youtube.com/@MocPOGO/videos

News Source: MocPOGO Studio