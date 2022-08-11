LAKE MARY, OVIEDO, and CASSELBERRY, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Modern Foot & Ankle adds two new offices to its growing network of high tech, patient-centric healthcare facilities. These mark the eighth and ninth locations for the multi-regional podiatric group.



PHOTO CAPTION: Tamara Nemeroff, DPM.

The Oviedo clinic, which opened in May, is located at 1000 Executive Dr. The address for the Lake Mary office is 2500 W. Lake Mary Blvd. It opens today.

Both locations feature Modern Foot & Ankle’s signature patient experience, advanced in-house diagnostic equipment, and select evening hours.

Until recently, Jacob Huffman, DPM, has been the Oviedo office’s sole provider. But starting this week, a new podiatric surgeon joins the team.

Tamara Nemeroff, DPM, a highly-skilled physician who specializes in sports medicine, reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, trauma, and diabetic limb salvage, will launch the opening of the Lake Mary clinic. She will also rotate between seeing patients at the Oviedo and Casselberry offices.

“It’s exciting to be a part of an organization where I can have a real impact on the community,” said Dr. Nemeroff. “Ever since I was a little girl, I knew I wanted to help people live healthier, happier lives, regardless of their circumstances. Now I have a great platform to accomplish that.”

Dr. Nemeroff comes to Modern Foot & Ankle from JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Fla., where she completed her postdoctoral training. Having earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida, she says she always knew she would one day return to the city she calls her second home.

“The people of Orlando are vibrant, diverse, and progressive,” said Dr. Nemeroff. “I wanted to serve the area because it has always felt like a home-away-from-home, and I have a network of people I genuinely care about here.”

Central Florida’s year round sunshine creates an ideal environment for physical fitness—and athletic injuries. As a former track star and current marathon-runner, Dr. Nemeroff can empathize with the overuse injuries she often treats.

“My greatest strengths are my compassion and tenacity, which coincides with the Modern Foot & Ankle ideology of big-city technology, small-town care,” she said. “Backed by state-of-the-art resources, I can deliver a level of care to my patients that I wouldn’t be able to match as a solo practitioner at a small practice.”

Dr. Nemeroff is now accepting new patients and offering same-day appointments. Patients who would like to schedule a visit with her can book online at https://modernfootankle.com/book-appointment/ or call 1-844-MODERN9.

About Modern Foot & Ankle®

Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.® Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Central Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule.

For more information, visit https://modernfootankle.com/.

