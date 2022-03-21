CYPRESS, Texas, March 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To inspire others to support Texas EquuSearch, Moffitt Services has generously committed to match, dollar for dollar, contributions of up to $50,000 from March 21 – March 30, 2022. As a token of appreciation, every donation of $500 or more will receive a custom Moffitt Services and Texas EquuSearch RTIC Tumbler.

“We are proud to partner with Texas EquuSearch to help achieve its mission of ensuring that all who go missing are found,” said CEO, Roy Moffitt. “For years, we have been helping Texas EquuSearch and we hope to incent others to do the same, through our offer to match up to $50,000 in total contributions.”

Since 2014, Moffitt Services has been providing funding, fuel, and other resources to assist Texas EquuSearch in searches for missing persons in Texas.

“We are a nonprofit organization, funded solely by donations, and we believe that we can better ourselves by working together to help the community and people in need,” said Tim Miller, founder, and CEO of Texas EquuSearch. “Moffitt Services shares our vision and our passion to help those in need,” added Miller.

Texas EquuSearch has assisted law enforcement and families across the country in their searches for missing persons. Moffitt is raising support for this critical cause and helping bring these families the peace and closure they deserve.

Since its founding in August 2000, Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search and Recovery Team has been involved in over 2,000 searches in approximately 42 states, as well as Aruba, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Jamaica, The Dominican Republic, and Nicaragua.

For more information or to send a donation, visit: https://moffittservices.com/match/

Read more about Texas EquuSearch: ​​https://texasequusearch.org/

Read more about Moffitt Services: https://moffittservices.com/our-company/

News Source: Moffitt Services