“Mold remediation is the process of treating mold-contaminated areas, effectively stopping, reducing, and repairing the growth of mold,” said Jackson. “Mold needs warmth, moisture, and food. Anytime there is a water loss, it needs to be dealt with immediately. It only takes 48 to 72 hours for mold to become present.”

“Not enough people know that mold assessments and remediation are two different processes that should be kept separate and professionally handled,” he said. “However, when used in a collaborative effort, they can help solve a mold issue much more comprehensively.”

So what makes this relationship so much more efficient? According to Jackson, it’s the checks and balances, the open lines of communication, and having that unique detection expertise available while the restoration is in process.

“During mold inspections valuable data is collected, so assessment and remediation can successfully work together,” says guest co-host and Mold Inspection Sciences Texas Chief Operating Officer Mike Marshall. “Investigating, collecting samples, and laboratory testing is the only way to know for sure what type of mold is present, how much mold is present, and how it may be impacting the indoor environment.”

“That is how we know for sure that we are properly containing, cleaning, and restoring impacted areas,” Jackson adds. “Without a scope of work, we are left to assumptions.”

“That open line of communication with a consultant and a partner like Mold Inspection Sciences Texas is critical in that type of transition, if necessary. And we’ve done that on quite a few occasions with unbelievable success.”

About The Secret Life of Mold:

Mold can lurk undetected, wreaking havoc and making you, those around you, and your property sick. The Secret Life of Mold team know the plethora of myths, misconceptions, and scare tactics that cause confusion and fear. The Secret Life of Mold podcast is armed with proven and experienced tips, tools, strategies, and information on all things mold, allergy, and air quality issues that you need to know.

About Mold Inspection Sciences Texas:

Mold Inspection Sciences Texas – http://www.moldinspectiontexas.com/ – was founded in 2007 by CEO Michael Bains with one simple goal in mind: to provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to people across Texas suffering from the nuisance of mold. Over the past 12 years, MISTX has successfully performed and solved thousands of investigations, providing safer and healthier conditions for a wide variety of clients to thrive in.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT:

Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop. Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area where it practices — from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality, and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division, and since then it has responded to some of the world’s most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. Learn more: http://www.blackmonmooring.com/.

