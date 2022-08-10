LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mom’s Touch, a renowned brand with more than 1,300 restaurants across Korea, is pleased to bring its unique and inspired take on fried chicken to the United States. There are convenient locations open in Long Beach and Gardena, with a third coming soon to the City of Industry. A globally-focused operation with concrete plans for continued growth, Mom’s Touch is also known for its ample franchise opportunities and extensive franchisee support. In Korean, Mom’s Touch means “the thoughtful hand of a mother.” This speaks to the company’s steadfast commitment to preparing and serving meals of the highest possible quality, as well as their refusal to take any shortcuts.



PHOTO CAPTION: Mom’s Touch serves delicious fried chicken sandwiches, wings, tenders, and a variety of side dishes.

In many ways, Mom’s Touch aims to redefine the notion of what fast food can be by truly prioritizing both quality and efficiency. With their pledge to offer patrons an unparalleled fried chicken experience, the company has invested substantial resources to put together the best staff possible, and equip that staff with the equipment and preparation processes necessary for success. For their part, the Mom’s Touch staff takes great pride in the food they serve and the overall value they provide customers on a regular basis.

Mom’s Touch also maintains exceptionally high food and service standards, which is immediately evident to anyone that dines at one of their restaurants or has food delivered. While other businesses may aim to put in as little time and effort as possible for food preparation, Mom’s Touch meticulously hand batters each item, and uses osmosis marination to help ensure that the robust flavors come through inside and out. Each item is lovingly crafted by staff onsite, and carefully made to order specifications.

While their menu is fairly streamlined, it nevertheless boasts an assortment of delicious dishes made using fresh ingredients and featuring tantalizingly bold flavor profiles. There are a number of fried chicken sandwiches available, from Mom’s Original to Creamy Garlic and Fuego. Mom’s Touch is also known for its ample chicken wing options as well as its chicken fingers with distinct dipping sauces. With a variety of heat levels to choose from, spicy food enthusiasts, those that prefer mild dishes, and everyone in between will find much to enjoy and appreciate.

As their website highlights, Mom’s Touch operates with the philosophy that patrons should eat the foods that fill their lives with joy. It is that type of top quality, flavorful food that the staff offers each day. The company encourages everyone in Long Beach, Gardena, and surrounding areas to visit their locations and experience the Mom’s Touch difference for themselves.

Mom’s Touch – Long Beach is located at 6191 Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach, and can be reached by calling (562) 216-8679. Mom’s Touch – Gardena is located at 1400 W Redondo Beach Blvd Suite 120 in Gardena, and can be reached by calling (310) 400-7305.

For more information, please send an email to feedback@momstouchusa.com or visit http://www.momstouchusa.com/.

