‘Money Buddies’ Debuts First Two Episodes on April 1 in Celebration of Financial Literacy Awareness Month

ATLANTA, Ga., March 31, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This Financial Literacy Awareness Month, kids and families are invited to meet the Money Buddies, a lovable and irreverent cast of puppet characters on a mission to make learning about money fun, memorable, and easy to understand. Created and powered by Alliance Group, Money Buddies officially debuts the first two episodes of its seven-episode educational series on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, on the Money Buddies YouTube channel and at Money-Buddies.com. After the April 1 launch, one new episode will premiere each Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET for the following five weeks.



Photo caption: Co-creators Samuel Howe (L) and Travis Grenier (R) pose with Share the Magic’s Malcolm Mitchell at an event at Hebron Christian Academy.

Money Buddies was created to help address financial illiteracy at its source by teaching kids about money at an early age, when lessons are most likely to stick. Through humor, music, colorful characters, and age-appropriate storytelling, the series is designed to “edutain” children while introducing them to basic and essential personal finance concepts.

At the center of the program is the BUDDIES system, which teaches kids the seven pillars of personal finance:

Build, Use, Deposit, Defend, Invest, Enjoy, and Share.

Each of the snappy 7-10 minute episodes focuses on one pillar of the BUDDIES system, with a different Money Buddies character hosting and teaching each lesson in their own unique style. The series also features real-life kids in skits and activities alongside the puppet stars, and employs a mix of live action, animation, and effects to keep the content engaging for kids.



Image caption: Money Buddies officially debuts the first two episodes of its seven-episode educational series on Wednesday, April 1.

“We see Money Buddies as more than just a video series,” said Travis Grenier, the executive producer and co-creator. “The long-term vision is to create a movement — one that helps kids, serves families, and strengthens communities by making financial education more accessible, engaging, and impactful. And we’re having an absolute blast making it. Maybe too much fun. I can’t wait to see how these episodes are received once they’re out there.”

The launch also comes as early momentum continues to build around the program. Money Buddies has already made a live appearance alongside Super Bowl champion and children’s literacy advocate Malcolm Mitchell at Hebron Christian School in Georgia. Through a growing partnership with Mitchell and his Share the Magic literacy initiative, Money Buddies is gaining exposure to educators, school systems, and community leaders, creating exciting opportunities to expand its reach far beyond Georgia.



Image caption: Money Buddies was created to help address financial illiteracy at its source by teaching kids about money at an early age.

“Money Buddies is a passion project for us,” said Samuel Howe, CMO of Alliance Group and co-creator of Money Buddies. “We’ve always known that there was a dire need for – and lack of – basic financial education in our school systems. Money Buddies helps us finally deliver that education to kids. When kids learn how money works early in life, they grow up more confident, more capable, and better prepared to lead their households financially as adults.”

The first two episodes premiere Wednesday, April 1, 2026, with additional episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m. ET.

To watch and follow the series, visit the Money Buddies YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@money-buddies and learn more at www.money-buddies.com.

ABOUT MONEY BUDDIES

Money Buddies is a children’s financial literacy initiative created by Alliance Group. Through a cast of fun, memorable puppet characters, Money Buddies teaches kids the fundamentals of personal finance using the BUDDIES system: Build, Use, Deposit, Defend, Invest, Enjoy, and Share. The mission of Money Buddies is to help children build a healthier, stronger relationship with money from an early age.

MULTIMEDIA

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0331-s2p-buddies-300dpi.webp

Photo caption: Co-creators Samuel Howe (L) and Travis Grenier (R) pose with Share the Magic’s Malcolm Mitchell at an event at Hebron Christian Academy.

News Source: Alliance Group