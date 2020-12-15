GALVESTON, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute at Galveston donated a Ford E350 Super Duty Bus to St. Vincent House to support their ongoing social services efforts for residents in Galveston County. The keys and title were presented to representatives of the St. Vincent House by Robert A. Prehn, Ph.D., President & CEO of Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute.



“Since 1982, Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute has provided needed traumatic brain injury rehabilitation, education and assistance to patients from Galveston and throughout the United States. In a similar way, St. Vincent’s House has provided important physical, mental, and spiritual services to our community for over 60 years,” said Dr. Prehn.

St. Vincent’s House partners with a number of agencies in order to provide community clinical services, case management, emergency assistance, and spiritual services.

“The ability to move about for essential obligations or activities is something most of us take for granted. (Moody Neuro’s) gift of the TLC Ford E350 Super Duty Bus will greatly enhance the services offered by St. Vincent’s, including food distribution and clothing collection,” said Paula Tobon-Stevens, Executive Director for St. Vincent House. “When COVID protocols allow, we will resume transporting clients to jobs, medical, social services and counseling appointments at St. Vincent’s and other providers, grocery shopping, banking and other transit needs of our clients.”



About Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute:

Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute (formerly known as Transitional Learning Center) is a respected leader in brain injury rehabilitation. Since opening the Galveston location in 1982, treating acquired traumatic brain injury for patients has been the sole focus. Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute emphasizes personalized care aimed at community re-entry and maximized quality of life. It currently operates two inpatient post-acute brain injury rehabilitation facilities in Galveston and Lubbock and operates two long term care facilities for residents with brain injury: Tideway in Galveston and Westway in Lubbock. Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute provides personalized care to treat the unique challenges of brain injury with the singular purpose of achieving the best possible outcome for patients and their families. Learn more: https://moodyneuro.org/.

About St. Vincent’s House:

St. Vincent’s House is a 501(c)(3) non-profit social service mission of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas. They began in 1954 as a small outreach ministry of St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church to the youth. For more than 60 years, St. Vincent’s House has provided programs and services for the disadvantaged and underserved population in the Galveston community. For more information, please contact Paula Tobon-Stevens, Executive Director for St. Vincent House at ptobon@stvhope.com or visit www.stvhope.org.

For more information, please contact Dr. Robert Prehn at bprehn@moodyneuro.org or visit https://moodyneuro.org/.

