NASSAU BAY, Texas, May 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The City Council of Nassau Bay has granted the request for a Specific Use Permit to Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute at Space Park by unanimous vote on Monday evening.



PHOTO CAPTION: Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute’s new State-of-the-Art Facility for brain injury rehabilitation to open early 2022 at Space Park in Houston.

Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute (formerly known as Transitional Learning Center) is a respected leader in brain injury rehabilitation. Since opening the Galveston location in 1982, treating acquired traumatic brain injury has been the sole focus. Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute emphasizes personalized care aimed at community re-entry and maximized quality of life. It currently operates two inpatient post-acute brain injury rehabilitation facilities in Galveston and Lubbock and also operates two long term care facilities for residents with brain injury: Tideway in Galveston and Westway in Lubbock.

The facility in Nassau Bay will be known as Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute at Space Park and will be approximately 60,000 square feet featuring state-of-the-art equipment, a large therapy gym, and outdoor therapy courtyard. Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute at Space Park facility will provide post-acute brain injury rehabilitation for up to 40 inpatients and will also offer outpatient rehabilitation.



The facility will employ approximately 150 clinical, medical, residential and support staff. Services offered will include Assistive Technology & Robotics, Cognitive Rehabilitation, Community Integration, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Speech/Language Pathology, Therapeutic Recreation, and Neuropsychological Services/Counseling.

Site preparation is underway with groundbreaking in the near future and an anticipated grand opening in early 2022. Kirksey Architecture designed the new facility and the selection of a General Contractor is in process.

Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute provides personalized care to treat the unique challenges of brain injury with the singular purpose of achieving the best possible outcome for patients and their families.

For more information, please contact Jim Prichard at jim@prichardassociates.com or visit https://moodyneuro.org/ or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoodyNeuro/

