MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., June 27, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mopec Group, a leading pathology technology company and manufacturer anatomic pathology equipment & supplies, is proud to announce the launch of the Mopec Maestro Encore, the latest advancement in grossing station technology. This release marks a significant milestone in Mopec Group’s strategic effort to emphasize innovation and integration of cutting-edge digital solutions as the standard for improving pathology workflow.



Image caption: Mopec Group, a leading pathology technology company and manufacturer anatomic pathology equipment and supplies, is proud to announce the launch of the Mopec Maestro Encore, the latest advancement in grossing station technology.

The Mopec Maestro Encore now features Mopec’s state-of-the-art digital pathology solution, PathCam, as a standard inclusion in every unit. PathCam boasts automated image enhancement, seamless integration with laboratory information systems (LIS), and advanced annotation capabilities. Additionally, Mopec PathCam® is designed to for frictionless integration with the leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. The Encore’s hardware integration lays the groundwork for future developments in incorporating AI technology into Mopec’s digital pathology platform, further solidifying the company’s commitment to technological innovation.

“We are excited to introduce the Maestro Encore as the new benchmark in grossing station technology,” said Francis X. Dirksmeier, CEO of Mopec Group. “This product embodies our mission to empower pathology and anatomy professionals with the leading platform of products and solutions for the advancement of diagnostic accuracy, safety, research, education, and the treatment of disease.”

The Maestro Encore also features the patented SafeDraft™ Ventilation Technology, which directs air from the cutting surface’s front to the back, establishing a laminar flow pattern that enhances the effectiveness of the robust backdraft technology. This consistent ventilation is crucial in safeguarding users against potential hazardous formalin exposure.

Additionally, the new OrchestraOS introduces configurable notifications and alerts for everything from reduced airflow to filter replacements, ensuring user safety remains paramount. The easy-to-change Integrated Air Filtration System further optimizes airflow, mitigating and preventing formalin exposure risks.

“With the Maestro Encore, we are not just offering a high-quality piece of equipment; we are providing an integrated technology platform that enhances the entire pathology workflow,” said Michael McClain, Vice President of Technology at Mopec Group. “This innovation is the first step towards a future where AI technology will revolutionize anatomic pathology workflow.”

Jeff Pemberton, Vice President of Marketing & Commercial Strategy, added, “The Maestro Encore is a testament to Mopec Group’s dedication to leading the industry with innovative, technology-driven solutions that prioritize both safety and efficiency. We are proud to continue supporting pathology professionals with the tools they need to achieve excellence in their work.”

The Mopec Maestro Encore is now available for order. For more information, visit https://www.mopec.com/maestro or contact Mopec Group’s sales team.

About Mopec:

As a division of Mopec Group, Mopec is guided by our mission to empower pathology & anatomy professionals with the leading platform of products and solutions for the advancement of diagnostic accuracy, safety, research, education, and the treatment of disease. This mission has driven us to become the leading experts on anatomic and forensic pathology equipment and workflow. We’ve been working hand-in-hand with pathology professions for over 30 years developing systems and solutions that facilitate safer gross examinations.

As anatomic pathology as evolved, Mopec Group has been at the forefront, getting feedback, improving design, and solving problems. Our unwavering dedication to excellence is underscored by the widespread installations within America’s premier healthcare institutions, a testament to our continuous pursuit of providing cutting-edge tools that significantly contribute to the progress and safety of pathology and anatomy professionals worldwide. We are innovators. We are collaborators. We are grossing. Learn more: https://www.mopec.com/

News Source: Mopec