MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mopec, the nationwide leader in pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and supplies, announced two new products under their Guardian Systems line that are specifically designed to help improve disinfection processes and improve laboratory safety.

The BF1000 Series UV-C Disinfection Hood utilizes a UV-C light in 254nm wavelength that acts as a germicidal on the surface of objects in just minutes. The large opening lid and corner cover plates allow for small laboratory items to be places inside of the hood for disinfection prior to being brought into the laboratory environment or for general sample preparation.

The Disinfection Hood includes a dual mode power switch that allows for white LED lighting during normal use and UV-C lighting for disinfection. Available in single or dual UV-C lamp options, the timer dial is used to adjust minutes of exposure required to kill viruses and bacteria in only 10 minutes, and spores and fungi in only 15 minutes.

The BF840H PurePath HEPA System purifies the air in your laboratory multiple times per hour, allowing you to safely focus on your work with peace of mind. Constructed of all stainless steel, the BF840H is a modified version of Mopec’s popular BF840 and now includes two Particulate filters as well as two HEPA filters.

The BF840H PurePath HEPA Air Purifier has the horsepower to capture 99.97% of common airborne particulates, viruses, bacteria, mold, and spores to help maintain a safe laboratory environment.

“Many of our customers have been looking for ways to improve the safety of their labs and help make their employees feel safe. With our decades of design and engineering experience, Mopec knew we could answer that call,” said Jay Troger, CEO of Mopec.

For more information, or to obtain a quotation, please visit www.mopec.com, or call (800) 362-8491.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0126s2p-LabSafetyProducts-300dpi.jpg

*Capton: Mopec Lab Safety Products.

