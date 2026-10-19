DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced that CEO Laird Nossuli has been named a finalist for the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) inaugural mPower Visionary Awards. Nossuli was honored October 10 in Chicago at mPowering You, the MBA Summit for Women in Real Estate Finance, following a selection process that drew nearly 100 nominees from across the mortgage industry.



Image caption: iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli.

Nossuli earned recognition for more than two decades of leadership challenging conventional thinking about mortgage market growth. Her work has helped lenders recognize that expanding homeownership opportunities in underserved communities is not only a community development priority but also a significant business opportunity. Through iEmergent’s market intelligence and her strategic guidance, lenders can identify unmet mortgage demand, establish market-specific growth plans and measure their progress in reaching more borrowers.

“There’s enormous opportunity in the mortgage market that lenders simply aren’t seeing,” said Nossuli. “When we put good data in front of people and help them understand what’s possible in their own communities, it changes the conversation. We can build stronger mortgage businesses and help more families achieve homeownership at the same time.”

Beyond her work with lenders, Nossuli serves as a national partner and strategic advisor to MBA’s CONVERGENCE initiatives, which bring together lenders, nonprofit organizations and community leaders to expand access to homeownership. She has contributed hundreds of volunteer hours and made iEmergent’s market intelligence available to help participating communities identify lending opportunities and develop strategies for closing homeownership gaps.

Introduced in 2026, the mPower Visionary Awards recognize women whose leadership, impact and support of other women are helping shape the future of real estate finance. The program recognizes achievements across three categories: Change Maker, Community Builder and Grit and Grace. Fourteen finalists were selected, with one winner named in each category. The program also presented separate Visionary of the Year and Lifetime Achievement honors.

About iEmergent

Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com.

Tags: @iEmergent

Media Kit (PDF): https://www.iemergent.com/docs/default-source/default-document-library/presskit_digitallinked.pdf

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Leslie W. Colley

Depth for iEmergent

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: iEmergent