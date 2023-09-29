SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, announced that it has been named one of the Best Places to Work 2023 by the San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ) in the medium-sized company category (50 – 249 U.S. employees). This award is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in San Diego that benefit the county’s economy, workforce, and local businesses.



MCT has been headquartered in downtown San Diego for nearly two decades, and during that time, the firm has evolved its “team member first” mindset – focusing on wellbeing and intentional work/life balance. Throughout the pandemic and segueing into the volatile mortgage market the entire industry is currently facing, MCT leadership has continued to prioritize team member needs.

“We are honored to be named the Best Place to Work in San Diego year after year,” said Chad Campora, Head of Human Resources. “It’s humbling to know that MCT team members feel respected, rewarded, and empowered to bring their best selves to work each day. The tenure among many of our key people is definitely a point of pride.”

The SDBJ puts companies that applied for the award through an extensive evaluation process that includes a detailed analysis of company workplace policies and practices along with a comprehensive employee survey. The combined scores determine the top companies and the final rankings. The winning companies were honored at an awards ceremony hosted by the SDBJ in August.

About MCT:

For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT’s stewardship. MCT’s technology and know-how continues to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, protected, valued, and exchanged – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.

