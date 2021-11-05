ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced that Account Manager Laura Graben has been named a 2021 Rising Star by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine. The MPA Rising Stars award program honors promising young professionals who are making an impact on the housing and mortgage industries.



PHOTO CAPTION: FormFree Account Manager Laura Graben.

As a member of FormFree’s customer success team, Graben helps mortgage lenders implement FormFree’s flagship AccountChek automated asset verification service as well as AccountChek 3n1, a service that combines verification of borrower assets, income and employment in a single report.

Since joining FormFree two years ago, Graben has built a portfolio of over 130 accounts, including some of the largest mortgage companies in the industry. Her willingness to adapt and passion to serve has enabled Graben to exceed client expectations with fast onboarding times, low churn rates and triple-digit revenue growth.

Graben recently organized FormFree’s second annual Heroes Golf Classic charity tournament, which took place on October 29 at the Château Élan Winery and Resort in Braselton, Georgia. The event brought together mortgage industry leaders from around the country to raise $57,030 for the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance and preparedness education to communities affected by disaster.

“Laura’s willingness to jump in headfirst to learn the ins and outs of the mortgage business impressed me from the start,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “She consistently goes the extra mile to serve her clients with intelligence and professionalism. Meanwhile, she has almost single-handedly built our Heroes Golf Classic tournament into a successful annual event that brings industry participants together to raise money for a worthy cause. I’m confident that we will continue to see great things from Laura.”

To view the full list of 2021 MPA Rising Stars visit: https://www.mpamag.com/.

About FormFree:

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people’s true ability to pay (ATP®). Its vision is to leverage source data and data-driven intelligence to usher in a new era of transparent, fair and liquid credit markets. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About Mortgage Professional America:

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com.

