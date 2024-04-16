LAKE ZURICH, Ill., April 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading residential mortgage subservicer, announced today that it has hired Aaron Belovsky as Chief Data Officer (CDO). In this role, Belovsky will lead data governance, data engineering and machine learning strategies.



“On behalf of Dovenmuehle, we are thrilled to welcome Aaron as our new Chief Data Officer,” said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President of IT George Mynatt. “His unique experience across both highly regulated industries and the service/hospitality sector makes him an invaluable asset to Dovenmuehle in balancing functionality and compliance within our ever-advancing internal and external technology.”

Belovsky brings more than two decades of software engineering experience to his position at Dovenmuehle. Most recently, he served as Engineering Manager at Pixelberry Studios, where he contributed to the company’s go-to-market strategy and coached the organization on agile methodology. In addition, Belovsky has held software engineering and leadership roles across verticals in healthcare, software consulting, hospitality and government sectors. He also holds numerous certifications, including Professional Scrum Master, Certified C++ Developer and multiple Microsoft certifications.

“I am honored to join the Dovenmuehle team, committing to the mission to transform and elevate our data management and security practices,” said Belovsky. “Together, we will work diligently to ensure our data strategies are robust and forward-thinking, meeting the needs of our clients and the industry.”

About Dovenmuehle:

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans and loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com/.

