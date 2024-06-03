LAKE ZURICH, Ill., June 3, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading residential mortgage subservicer, announced two promotions within its business development team – Anna Krogh to Senior Vice President and Director of Business Development and Chris Torres to Vice President of Business Development and Manager of the Western Region.



Photo caption: Anna Krogh and Chris Torres of Dovenmuehle.

“Dovenmuehle continues to enjoy strong industry interest in our mortgage subservicing offerings, and that demand is in no small part due to Anna and Chris’s ongoing efforts,” said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President of Business Development David Allison. “Anna and Chris have been extremely valuable additions to our business development team, and we are confident in their ability to lead this effort going forward as I transition into an advisory role.”

Krogh joined Dovenmuehle in 2022 from Associated Bank in Chicago and has become a key leader in the company’s national business development efforts. A frequent guest speaker at industry events, Krogh has successfully developed numerous new client relationships for Dovenmuehle.

Torres joined Dovenmuehle in 2021 as part of the technology research and development team in San Francisco before transitioning to the business development team in 2022 and has done an excellent job cultivating new client relationships and representing DMI nationally at various industry trade shows, conferences and panel presentations.

About Dovenmuehle:

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans and loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com/.

