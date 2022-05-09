Music Theater Works Presents DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

SKOKIE, Ill., May 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Music Theater Works shall present “DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID” at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from June 2, 2022 to June 26, 2022 as the second production of the 2022 Season.

About The Show

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic Disney animated film, “DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID” is a classic and beautiful love story for the entire family. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this Broadway gem will capture your heart with its irresistible song favorites, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

From the moment you step into the theater, this immersive production will make you feel part of Ariel’s world. When she disobeys her father, King Triton, and makes a deal with the evil witch, Ursula, Ariel thinks her dreams have come true. But when the bargain is not what it seems, Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to save her true love and restore order under the sea.

Production Details

Who:

Music Theater Works

What:

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Book by Doug Wright

Doug Wright Music by Alan Menkin

Alan Menkin Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glen Slater

Howard Ashman and Glen Slater Music Directed and Conducted by Celia Villacres

Celia Villacres Co-Directed by Stacey Flaster and Joshua Castille

Stacey Flaster and Joshua Castille Choreography by Stacey Flaster and Matthew Weidenbener

Cast Members:

Joselle Reyes (Ariel)

Caroline Lyell (Ursula)

Anakin White (Jetsam)

Korey White (Grimsby)

Clayton Cross (Scuttle)

Gus Franchere (Flotsam)

Eloise Mulliken (Flounder)

Nathan Karnik (Prince Eric)

Thomas E. Squires (King Triton)

Meredith Wells (Atina, Ensemble)

Amy Delgado (Aquata, Ensemble)

Aubrey Trecek (Adella, Ensemble)

Wesley Anthony Clerge (Sebastian)

Trillium Falotico (Allana, Ensemble)

Jimmy Hogan (U/S Flotsam, Jetsam)

Nick Johnson (Chef Louis, Ensemble)

Jennifer Ledesma (Andrina, Ensemble)

Emily Turner (U/S Mersisters, Flounder)

Chase Infiniti (Arista, U/S Ariel, Ensemble)

Darryl Jones (Pilot, Ensemble, U/S King Triton)

Creative Team:

Shane Cinal (Set Designer)

Will Hughes (Tech Director)

Joshua Castille (Co-Director)

Kathy Logelin (Dialect Coach)

Eric Backus (Sound Designer)

Celia Villacres (Music Director)

Bob Silton (Production Manager)

Andrew Myers (Lighting Designer)

Eric Nicole Eggers (Stage Manager)

Aaron Ozee (Director Of Marketing)

Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer)

Samantha Salmi (Assistant Stage Manager)

Kyle A. Dougan (Producing Artistic Director)

Stacey Flaster (Co-Director & Choreographer)

Maria “Mimi” Compton (Hair & Make-Up Designer)

Matthew Weidenbener (Assistant Choreographer)

When:

Press Performance: Friday, June 3, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Friday, June 3, 2022 @ 8:00 PM Saturday, June 4, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 4, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 5, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 @ 1:00 PM

Thursday, June 9, 2022 @ 7:30 PM

Friday, June 10, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 12, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

Sunday, June 12, 2022 @ 6:00 PM

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 @ 1:00 PM

Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 7:30 PM

Friday, June 17, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 19, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

Sunday, June 19, 2022 @ 6:00 PM

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 @ 1:00 PM

Thursday, June 23, 2022 @ 7:30 PM

Friday, June 24, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 25, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 25, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 26, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

Where:

North Theatre

North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie

9501 Skokie Blvd.

Skokie, IL 60077

Tickets:

Ticket prices range from $39 to $106 and tickets for guests 25 and under are half-price.

Box Office: (847) 673-6300

Website: https://www.musictheaterworks.com/disneys-the-little-mermaid/.

Run Time:

Run time is approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.

Health Safety:

For more information about the Health Safety Procedures at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, please visit https://www.musictheaterworks.com/health-safety-procedures/.

About Music Theater Works

Music Theater Works is a professional non-profit theater company based in Wilmette, Illinois featuring a colorful repertoire including operetta, the Golden Age of Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and modern classics since 1980.

As of 2021, Music Theater Works has become a resident theater company at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076).

