SKOKIE, Ill., May 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Music Theater Works presents “Legends Of The 50s And 60s: Greatest Hits” at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from June 18, 2021 through June 27, 2021 as the first production of the 2021 season.

About The Show

Join Music Theater Works for an evening filled with beloved hits from the 50s and 60s. This flashback performance features the songs made famous by iconic names like Buddy Holly, Doris Day, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, The Temptations, Elvis, and many others. This concert is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and help you remember your favorite memories from the past and introduce these hits to a new generation.

This is an outdoor, socially-distanced performance.

Production Details

WHO:

Music Theater Works

WHAT:

– “Legends Of The 50s And 60s: Greatest Hits”

– Music by Hit Artists of the 1950s and 1960s

– Directed by Kyle Dougan and Martin L. Woods

_ Music Director and Conducted by Jermaine Hill

CAST:

– Adia Bell

– Curtis Bannister

– Dawn Bless

– Evan Tyrone Martin

– Gilbert Domally

– Justin Brill

– Lydia Burke

WHEN:

– Group Performance: Friday, June 18, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

– Press Performance: Saturday, June 19, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

– Sunday, June 20, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

– Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

– Thursday, June 24, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

– Friday, June 25, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

– Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

– Sunday, June 27, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

WHERE:

North Shore Center For The Performing Arts

9501 Skokie Blvd.

Skokie, IL 60077

TICKETS:

Tickets start at $39 for Standard Seating and tickets start at $48 for Preferred Seating. Tickets for those ages 25 and under are half-price.

Box Office: (847) 673-6300

Website: http://www.musictheaterworks.com/BoxOffice/

HEALTH SAFETY:

Health safety guidelines imposed by North Shore Center For The Performing Arts have been followed in the staging of this event. For more information about measures being taken please visit the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts website at NorthShoreCenter.org.

UPCOMING SHOWS

The 2021 season will feature MAMMA MIA! (Aug 19th – Aug 29th), RAGTIME (Oct 28th – Nov 7th), and BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL (Dec 23rd – Jan 2, 2022).

The 2021 season has been proudly sponsored by Joyce Saxon.

ABOUT MUSIC THEATER WORKS

Music Theater Works is a professional non-profit theater company based in Wilmette, Illinois featuring a colorful repertoire including operetta, the Golden Age of Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and modern classics since 1980.

As of 2021, Music Theater Works has become a resident theater company at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076).

The mission of Music Theater Works is to produce and present musical theater from a variety of world traditions and to engage the local community through educational and outreach programs.

