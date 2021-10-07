WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress is pleased to announce the creation of the Nate Morris Fellowship at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, through a gift of the Morris Foundation. This gift is the second Presidential Fellowship endowed by Mr. Morris, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress, joining the Nate Morris Fellowship at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics, and creates a new opportunity for graduate students at Princeton.

While a fellow, Morris’s fellowship advisor was the former United States Congressman and then faculty member the Honorable James A. Leach (’64) who was the John L. Weinberg/Goldman Sachs and Co. Visiting Professor of Public and International Affairs and served as a member of Princeton’s Board of Trustees from 2002 to 2006.

This fellowship will expand the Fellows Program to include a participant from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, where Mr. Morris was selected to receive the fellowship at the Center for Study of Presidency and Congress during 2008-2009 academic term. The fellowship is specifically for graduate students at SPIA and the second fellowship for Princeton Students at CSPC which includes The Gerald L. Parsky Fellowship for undergraduate students, created for the former Princeton Trustee (1981 – 1991) and former member of the advisory council of the School of Public and International Affairs, Gerald L. Parsky (’64).

The Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress created the Presidential Fellows Program in 1970 to inspire higher education students to become the public servants that would guide our nation’s future. The Presidential Fellows program provides top collegiate students with a year-long opportunity to study the U.S. presidency, the public policymaking process, and our president’s relationships with Congress, the media, and the American public. The modern iteration of the center was created by former NATO Ambassador David Abshire.

“I am honored to be able to provide the CSPC Presidential Fellowship for SPIA graduate students for years to come,” said Nate Morris, Founder & CEO of Rubicon. “This experience had a transformational effect on my life and my role as a social entrepreneur.”

Participating Fellows hail from leading American and international colleges and universities, including Harvard, MIT, Stanford, Columbia, and the University of Kentucky. Since its inception, the Fellows Program has developed leadership skills in more than 1,500 students who have gone on to work as elected officials, Congressional and White House staff, award-winning journalists, CEOs of major corporations, and military leaders. Notable alumni of the Presidential Fellows program include Good Morning America Anchor George Stephanopoulos, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and Congressman Josh Harder from California’s 10th District.

“We’re excited to expand our Fellows Program to include a graduate student from Princeton University. We thank Nate for his leadership as well as the example he provides as an alumnus giving back to this program,” said CSPC President & CEO, former Representative Glenn Nye.

Nate Morris of Lexington, Kentucky, is the Founder & CEO of Rubicon. Rubicon is a technology company born in the waste and recycling industry that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Rubicon was named in 2021 one of the 100 most innovative companies by Fast Company. Morris is an alumnus of the CSPC Presidential Fellows Program, having been named a Fellow during his graduate studies at Princeton University in the 2008-09 academic year.

About Nate Morris

Nate Morris is the chairman and founder of Lexington, Kentucky-based Morris Industries, and its signature asset, Rubicon, a widely acclaimed software company focused on waste and recycling. Morris, a ninth-generation Kentuckian born in Lexington and raised by a single mother in a union household, attended public schools and was the first Kentuckian to be named to Fortune Magazine’s 40 Under 40 list and to be recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. He is also the youngest inductee ever to the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Morris is a senior advisor to the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Security, a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), a member of Phi Beta Kappa, a member of the Trilateral Commission, and a Fulbright Specialist Scholar.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a Lexington, Kentucky based software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Rubicon is one of the first and largest certified B-corporations in the world. Learn more at https://www.rubicon.com/.

About the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress

The Center for the Study of the Presidency & Congress (CSPC) is a non-profit, non-partisan think tank focused on understanding past lessons of Presidential and Congressional leadership; tackling today’s strategic policy challenges; and educating future generations of leaders.

For more information on CSPC, visit https://www.thepresidency.org/ or follow CSPC on Twitter or LinkedIn.

