WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress (CSPC) is excited to announce the launch of its Quarter Millennial Project, a multi-pronged initiative marking the 250th anniversary of the United States in the lead up to July 4, 2026. Through digital exhibits, story telling, and events, the project will examine the nation’s history through the lens of innovation as we approach this important milestone for the country. Today, two centerpieces of the project, a “Life in 1776” digital exhibit and an interactive “Innovation Timeline,” go live for public access on CSPC’s website.



The digital exhibit on “Life in 1776” offers a deep dive into early American society and the Revolutionary period. Viewers are able to explore nine modules on a range of topics including voting, education, and commerce. The modules feature photos, newspaper clippings, and videos that bring together the collective work of museums, historical societies, and academic institutions. By learning about the origins of our nation, we gain a greater appreciation of the progress that has shaped American history.

The “Innovation Timeline” showcases over 50 key innovations in technology and science spanning from the founding of our country to the present-day. It allows visitors to explore major milestones and lesser-known achievements from the launch of the first successful commercial steamboat in the 19th century to the modern-day discovery of CRISPR gene editing technology. Through this multi-media timeline, users will gain an appreciation for the role innovation has played in America’s success and learn more about the inventors and explorers that have propelled the nation’s progress.

As we collectively reflect on 250 years of history and look towards the future, this project aims to spark an exploration of the nation’s past that inspires the next generation of American innovators.

For more information about the Quarter Millennial Project and to view the website, please visit https://www.thepresidency.org/america-at-250.

