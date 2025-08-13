HAILEY, Idaho, Aug. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Idaho Rural Water Association (IRWA) is proud to recognize Nate Ward for graduating from the Apprenticeship Program’s Class 2 Wastewater track. His achievement was celebrated during the City of Hailey’s council meeting on August 11, 2025.



Image caption: Nate Ward is centered in the image. To his left is the Mayor of Hailey, Martha Burke, along with the city council members. To the far right is Bryson Elsworth, who is Nate’s mentor.

Nate’s graduation represents the completion of a rigorous, two-year registered apprenticeship that combines on-the-job learning with related technical instruction, designed to prepare Idaho’s next generation of skilled wastewater operators. The U.S. Department of Labor recognizes the program and supports rural utilities in building a competent, certified workforce.

“Graduates like Nate Ward are the future of Idaho’s utility workforce,” said Gary Sievers, Apprenticeship Coordinator of IRWA. “They keep our communities safe, our water clean, and our infrastructure strong. It’s a major milestone and we’re proud to celebrate his success.”

IRWA’s Apprenticeship Program was created to address workforce shortages and offer structured career paths in water and wastewater operations. Through collaborations with utilities statewide, apprentices gain practical experience while earning wages and working toward certification. IRWA’s mission is to deliver top-tier technical assistance and training, along with a strong voice representing the interests of Idaho’s water and wastewater utility systems.

For more information, visit https://www.idrwa.org/.

About Idaho Rural Water Association:

Idaho Rural Water Association Idaho Rural Water Association (IRWA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation providing training and technical assistance to drinking water and wastewater utility systems in Idaho with populations under 10,000. IRWA is currently comprised of over 365 direct member systems in Idaho. These members elect a seven-member Board of Directors that volunteer their time to govern the Association.

