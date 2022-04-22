BOISE, Idaho, April 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rogerson Water District claimed the 2022 title of Idaho’s best tasting drinking water during the Idaho Rural Water Association’s (IRWA) Spring Conference on March 10, 2022.



PHOTO CAPTION: Robert Dial, IRWA President; Rogerson Water District, A.J. Gray.

The other finalists were the City of American Falls, the 2021 taste test winners, and the City of Hagerman.

IRWA will send a representative of Rogerson Water District to Washington D.C. with their utility system’s drinking water to compete against the other states’ rural water association winners in a nationwide contest, The Great American Water Taste Test, which will take place in February 2023 as part of the Rural Water Rally.

Finalists were selected in a preliminary round. The final round was judged by a panel of experts which included Jami Delmore, Department of Environmental Quality; Johanna Bell, Association of Idaho Cities; and David Baird, Executive Board President for the National Rural Water Association.

Judges rated each water sample based on its clarity, bouquet, and taste. Each of the judges commended the quality of water and noted the difficulty in choosing the best tasting water in the state.

The representative from Rogerson Water District, A.J. Gray was honored to accept this award on behalf of the district.

This is the 2nd time Rogerson Water District will have competed at the national level. In 2014, the district was awarded the Best Tasting Water in Idaho and earned the nationally coveted silver Medal award in 2015 for the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington D.C.

Idaho Rural Water Association is a non-profit association comprised of 388 water and wastewater utility systems in Idaho that primarily serve populations of 10,000 or less. IRWA’s mission is to provide technical assistance, training, and a strong representative voice for the benefit of Idaho’s drinking water and wastewater utility systems.

Learn more at: https://www.idahoruralwater.com/

News Source: Idaho Rural Water Association