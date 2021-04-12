ROCKVILLE, Md., April 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, the National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) released a strategic plan for the coming three years to move closer towards its vision of “an inclusive community where all postdocs are empowered, valued, recognized, and supported in their current and future endeavors.”

The 2021-2024 plan features a dozen strategies oriented around four pillars of NPA activity– advocacy; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); member development; and operational excellence. The pillars and strategies were developed through an inclusive, eight-month process that included surveys of postdocs and university offices, consultation with external stakeholders, and use of best practices.

“The pillars of this strategic plan represent the next logical steps in our growth,” said Stephanie Eberle, M.Ed., NPA Board Chair, “diversifying our research community, advocating for equity and opportunities within it, and maintaining the intentional, dependable service this important community deserves.”

Since 2003, the NPA has been dedicated to improve the postdoctoral experience by supporting a culture of inclusive connection. This new member-driven plan is designed to bring even greater focus to the NPA’s efforts by honing in on areas of greatest value and importance to postdocs and the institutions that support them.

The release coincides with the NPA’s 19th Annual Conference, also occurring this week, and which has itself shattered attendance records and positioned the organization to jumpstart work under the new plan. The 18,000 member association hopes to further engage with its members, partners, allies and other stakeholders as it builds out specific initiatives and activities to implement its new strategies.

“We are committed to excellence in helping our members succeed — from developing career pathways to building more inclusive communities — and to creating novel and collaborative ways of enabling such success,” commented Thomas P. Kimbis, J.D., NPA executive director and CEO. “We encourage stakeholders to connect with us to create win-win scenarios under our new plan.”

About National Postdoctoral Association:

The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA envisions an inclusive community where all postdocs are empowered, valued, recognized, and supported in their current and future endeavors. The NPA serves the entire postdoctoral community, including its 18,000 individual and 215 organizational members.

