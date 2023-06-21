SEATTLE, Wash. and RED BLUFF, Calif., June 21, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Pygmy Goat Association (NPGA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Champion Challenge held in Red Bluff, California, June 9, 2023.



Image Caption (L-R) Champion Buck Fair View OhMickeyYourSoFine; Champion Doe Country Critters Design My Dream; Champion Wether Twilight Valley Zaire.

Buck Class:

The National Champion Buck is Fair View OhMickeyYourSoFine owned by Laurie Zeise and Kaylee Hettinger. First runner up is Ridgeline Farms Premier Pursuit owned by Niccole Boies and second runner up is Goose Meadow Kayden owned by Niccole Boies and Jerrod Alcaida.

“Kaylee and I are so very grateful to have this piece of the legends before him,” said Laurie Zeise. “My deepest appreciation to Diane Keith, Dr. Elaine Krieg, Michelle Fonda, for sharing in the true wealth of these lines. I’m still ridin’ cloud nine. Oh Micky yoursofine, your so fine you blow my mind. Hey Mickey!”

Doe Class:

The National Champion Doe is Country Critters Design My Dream owned by Karen Crawford. First runner up is Twilight Valley Zabby owned by Rebecca Zimmerman and second runner up was a tie between “R” Wild West Pygmy’s Butterscotch owned by Denise Aragon and Just About Believing Khalea owned by Gemma Kress and Emily Schiffman.

“I was in complete shock and then really emotional,” said Karen Crawford. “This means so much to me because she is the daughter of the 2019 National Champion Doe. These wins are very emotional and personal to me because I lost my father at that time and family is so important to me.”

Wether Class:

The National Champion Wether is Twilight Valley Zaire owned by Rebecca Zimmerman. First runner up is Country Critters Dayne owned by Lauren Nelson and second runner up is Park’s Ark Pygmies Onyx owned by Ian and Shannon Parks.

“I was shocked and that’s probably an understatement,” said Rebecca Zimmerman. “I never would have thought he would have been chosen National Champion Wether. It was an amazing experience and I’m thrilled his sister was selected first runner up doe; super proud of my babies.”

“Congratulations to all the winners,” said Darren Watkins, President of the National Pygmy Goat Association. “It was clear, their hard work paid off with beautiful animals deserving of this title.”

About National Pygmy Goat Association:

The National Pygmy Goat Association is the official breed registry for Pygmy Goats in the United States. Founded in 1976, the NPGA sets breed standards, provides animal registration, maintains a database of pedigrees, certifies judges, and sanctions pygmy goat shows.

For more information visit https://www.npga-pygmy.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0621-s2p-npgawinners-300dpi.jpg

