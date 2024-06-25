National Pygmy Goat Association Crowns Champions at 2024 Convention

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., and LEWISBURG, W.Va., June 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Pygmy Goat Association (NPGA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Champion Challenge held in Lewisburg, WV June 14, 2024. Sponsored by the North Carolina Pygmy Goat Club, the Wild Wonderful World of Pygmies National Convention brought together the best animals from all over the U.S. for a chance to claim the top honor of national champion.



Photo caption: (L-R) Doug Bragg holding Burntwood Farms Lovee, Rebecca Zimmerman holding Twilight Valley White Legs Matter, and Denise Aragon holding “R” Wild West Pygmy’s Hot Butter Rum.

Buck Class:

The National Champion Buck is “R” Wild West Pygmy’s Hot Butter Rum owned and bred by Denise Aragon in Fort Davis, TX. First runner up is Lil’ Champs Tales of Tonka owned by David and Traci Chillon. Bred by Michael and Heather Putman. Second runner up is Horns-N-Roses I’m Royal Too owned by Bryson Staley and Donna Staley. Bred by Bryson Staley.

“I felt really blessed,” said Denise Aragon. “I am very blessed with all the people that have come into my life and helped me get where I’m at. I also want to thank Doug and Lisa Bragg and especially Inga Gonzalez who mentored me.”

Doe Class:

The National Champion Doe is Burntwood Farms Lovee, bred and owned by Doug and Lisa Bragg in Chesapeake, OH. First runner up is B&B Pygmies Wanda Maximoff owned by Brittany Minter and Arianna Minter. Bred by Brittany Minter. Second runner up is Echo Springs Lucinda bred and owned by Sheryl Auel Howard.

“We were very excited and thankful for our animal to be chosen,” said Doug and Lisa Bragg. “To be chosen as national champion doe is an honor. We would like to thank Linda Henwood of Whirlwind Farms for her influence of her herds genetics and Denise Aragon for allowing us to own her beautiful dam.”

Wether Class:

The National Champion Wether is Twilight Valley White Legs Matter owned and bred by Rebecca Zimmerman in Sperry, OK. First runner up is Shasta View Sail On Sailor owned by Erin Kamysiak and bred by Diane Keith. Second runner up is Hanging Banners Paparazzi bred and owned by Michael Putman, Heather Putman, Deb Graff and C Graf.

“I really didn’t expect him to win this year. It completely threw me for a loop,” said Rebecca Zimmerman. “Winning National titles back-to-back is a dream come true. I just don’t have words to express my feelings.”

“Congratulations to all the winners,” said Darren Watkins, President of the National Pygmy Goat Association. “Their hard work has paid off with beautiful animals deserving of this title.”

About National Pygmy Goat Association:

The National Pygmy Goat Association is the official breed registry for Pygmy Goats in the United States. Founded in 1976, the NPGA sets breed standards, provides animal registration, maintains a database of pedigrees, certifies judges, and sanctions pygmy goat shows.

For more information visit: https://npga-pygmy.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0624-s2p-npga-wins-300dpi.jpg

