BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Idaho Rural Water Association (IRWA) earns the 2020 State Association of the Year Award in the Awards of Excellence competition awarded by National Rural Water Association (NRWA). This is the second time IRWA has earned this award since its incorporation in Idaho in 1987.



PHOTO CAPTION: NRWA Committee Members: Phil Combs, Tennessee; Tom Speer, Indiana; Paul Fulgham, Utah and Chairman Tom Delbridge, Virginia. Not pictured Doug Anderton, Georgia.

The competition consists of seven categories including Outstanding Achievement in Training; On-Site Technical Assistance; Communications Publications and Public Relations; Legislative Initiatives; Member Services and the most prestigious award of State Association of the Year.

Every year a five-member committee is tasked at selecting the state rural water association winners in each of these categories.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from National Rural Water Association,” says Shelley Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of IRWA. “We are grateful to our members and others that support our Association so we can deliver high quality service to Idaho’s rural water utilities and provide statewide training to Idaho’s hard working drinking water and wastewater professionals.”

About Idaho Rural Water Association

Idaho Rural Water Association (IRWA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation providing training and technical assistance to drinking water and wastewater utility systems in Idaho with populations under 10,000. IRWA is currently comprised of over 365 direct member systems in Idaho. These members elect a seven-member Board of Directors that volunteer their time to govern the Association.

For more information, visit: https://www.idahoruralwater.com/

Media Contact:

Carrie Gilstrap

IRWA Membership & Marketing Coordinator

cgilstrap@idahoruralwater.com

208.343.7001

News Source: Idaho Rural Water Association