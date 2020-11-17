SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jan Tilley, a nationally recognized dietitian specializing in chronic disease management, has just released a third book dedicated to helping those suffering with chronic inflammation. Entitled “Eat Well to Be Well: Living Your Best Life Through the Power of Anti-Inflammatory Food” (ISBN: 978-1626342668), the book summarizes the health risks so many face due to the fact the American diet has become completely unbalanced.

“I wrote this book prior to the COVID pandemic and recognize now how important the contents are as a resource to help people of all ages take practical steps to reduce inflammation. ‘Eat Well to Be Well’ offers readers a path to improved health by giving step-by-step guidance on how to maximize their health and avoid the compromised health issues associated with chronic inflammation. Those who read this book tell me it has been invaluable in guiding them to make healthy changes in how they eat, exercise, sleep and manage stress,” stated Tilley.

As the world continues to navigate a very dangerous pandemic, news outlets throughout the U.S. broadcast story after story that the most at-risk patients are those with underlying conditions. The conditions they are referring to are a result of chronic inflammation which, if not reversed, can lead to diabetes, heart disease, various types of cancer, cognitive decline and a long list of auto-immune diseases.

Sadly, we have become a sedentary society, our stress is paralyzing, and proper sleep has become an on-going battle. Each of these topics are addressed in Tilley’s book, both from her personal clinical experience treating patients and research from renown medical experts in these fields. Also included are over 100 of her most popular anti-inflammatory recipes deliciously designed to help readers successfully use food as medicine.

The book is available on https://www.healthbyjan.com/, https://www.jtawellness.com/ and on Amazon.

About Jan Tilley and Health by Jan

Jan is a nationally recognized expert in nutrition, general wellness and disease management. She is President/CEO of JTA Wellness, a San Antonio based clinic, where she and her team counsel patients to use food, exercise, improved sleep and managed stress to prevent or resolve chronic disease. Jan has years of experience in presenting science-based nutrition information to individuals and companies across the country. She has published numerous books on the topic of nutrition and has recently launched Health by Jan, a virtual platform featuring her blog, healthy recipes and personal motivation to inspire listeners to use food as medicine to manage chronic disease.

