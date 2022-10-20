KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, a leading eye care provider in East Tennessee, recently expanded with the addition of Ophthalmologist and Cornea Specialist Eric Sollenberger, M.D. Joining the practice, for Sollenberger, essentially means the continuation of an almost 70-year family legacy of eye care in East Tennessee.



PHOTO CAPTION: Eric Sollenberger, M.D.

As a Cornea Specialist, Sollenberger will work closely with the practice’s 16 Ophthalmologists and Optometrists to focus on the diagnosis, management, and treatment of conditions and diseases of the cornea with both surgical and nonsurgical technology. Dr. Sollenberger is also well versed on all other eye conditions and diseases, such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and more.

“With the continued growth of our practice, we’re glad to be expanding to meet the increasing demand for quality eye care in East Tennessee,” said Dr. Kirk Haun. “Dr. Sollenberger offers valuable knowledge in treating a wide array of eye conditions and diseases, especially concerning the cornea. We’re thrilled to have him on our team.”

Dr. Sollenberger plans to introduce even more advanced vision-improving techniques to the practice, including a procedure called DSO (Descemet Stripping Only), a non-transplant cornea procedure to treat Fuch’s dystrophy. Sollenberger performed the first two of these procedures ever done at Washington University in St. Louis, resulting in 20/20 vision for his patients.

Dr. Sollenberger was raised in Knoxville, the grandson of Dr. J. Ed Campbell, who founded the practice in 1952. Sollenberger’s exposure to the field throughout his youth, thanks to his grandfather, his uncle Dr. Philip Campbell, and his mother Marilyn Sollenberger, Certified Ophthalmic Technician, played a crucial role in his decision to pursue a career in eye care.

But clinical rotations at University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis gave Sollenberger his first true feel of the profession. After completing his residency, Sollenberger carried out his cornea fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis, which enthralled him with the delicate procedure of cornea transplantation.

“Cornea transplants are an unbelievable surgery,” Sollenberger said. “The degree of sophistication is amazing. Being able to transplant a hundredth-of-a-millimeter thick piece of tissue in 20-30 minutes and restore a patient’s vision is incredible. It’s such an elegant surgery.”

Dr. Sollenberger is available at most locations for the practice. To schedule an appointment, call 865-584-0905.

To learn more about Dr. Sollenberger and Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, visit https://www.ccteyes.com/

https://www.ccteyes.com/physicians/eric-sollenberger-md/

