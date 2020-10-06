CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NED Biosystems, an innovative clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies for cancer and the novel coronavirus, is pleased to announce that Michael Mansour, MD, PhD, will serve as the Company’s Medical Advisor of Infectious Disease. Dr. Mansour brings a wealth of expertise in infectious disease research where he leads an independent laboratory at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). He is a leading authority guiding investigative studies on COVID-19 treatments and biomarkers which includes serving as Principal Investigator for Phase 3 COVID-19 studies.



As Medical Advisor, Dr. Mansour will direct NED’s clinical trial initiative for NED-260 to establish the treatment’s safety and efficacy for COVID-19 patients. NED-260 is a rationally designed, combination treatment that has the potential to address COVID-19 viral replication and entry based on its multiple mechanisms of action. Through its multifaceted approach to address major processes integral to COVID-19’s progression and how it infects the cell, NED-260 may fulfill a critically important niche in the treatment and prevention of mild-to-moderate illness in the majority of people who are at risk for COVID-19 infection. NED is planning to conduct a Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled study of NED-260 in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients.*

“This study offers a chance to look at an oral treatment for COVID-19,” said Dr. Mansour. “Taken directly after diagnosis, the combination is aimed at interrupting disease progression – and potentially speeding up a patient’s recovery time. The trial will also explore the use of NED-260 as a potential prophylaxis, to prevent infection.”

“The contribution of Dr. Mansour’s expertise and considerable insight will be invaluable as we establish the safety and efficacy of NED-260 as a COVID-19 treatment,” stated Rebecca Lambert, Founder and Executive Chair of NED Biosystems. “We are eager to commence the NED-260 clinical trials with Dr. Mansour’s seasoned guidance. The time is now to develop an early treatment solution and preventative of infection.”

“Dr. Mansour is an outstanding addition to our team of accomplished medical advisors at NED Biosystems,” stated Dr. Geoffrey Ling, Office of the CEO, Scientific Advisory Board, Board of Directors, NED Biosystems and advisor to the U.S. Government’s COVID-19 Task Force. “His prominence in the field of infectious disease research and deep expertise will help propel our efforts to bring our uniquely comprehensive treatments to the broader patient community. We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Dr. Mansour leads a team of medical research scientists at the Mansour Laboratory that focuses on developing novel cellular diagnostics and therapies for invasive fungal infections. He is also a practicing physician specialized in infectious disease at MGH. Dr. Mansour obtained an MD and PhD from Boston University and completed his residency and served as a fellow at the MGH.

About NED Biosystems™

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, NED Biosystems is a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative treatments to provide multifaceted approaches to affect multiple key disease processes. Beginning with a focus on patients and their families, NED seeks to dramatically improve patient outcomes with combination treatments comprised of agents with well-established safety and tolerability profiles. NED’s treatment approach is to afford patients high quality of life. Due to ease of oral dosing and cost-effectiveness of the treatments, the company aims to provide revolutionary, efficacious treatment solutions to patients not only in the U.S. and other developed nations, but also in economically challenged regions globally.

*NED-260 is pending approval by the FDA post clinical trials.

Caption: Michael Mansour, MD, PhD, NED Biosystems’ New Medical Advisor of Infectious Disease.

