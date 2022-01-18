BUCKS COUNTY / LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Front Porch Cohousing is excited to announce the launch of their new brand and the inspiration behind that change. As a cohousing community of private homes clustered around shared space, Front Porch Cohousing will intentionally design spaces to create opportunities for those with and without neuro or cognitive disabilities to build meaningful and lasting relationships. A community where the support, encouragement and assistance of others will provide a safe and prosperous environment for all who live there.

The launch date for Front Porch Cohousing is January 18, 2022, and we expect our new inclusive, diverse communities to become thriving assets across Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Front Porch Cohousing: A Neuro-Inclusive Community by NDL believes the best way to deliver on our vision is by providing a sense of belonging as we create authentic and vibrant spaces that are not just houses, but homes for adults experiencing neurological disorders. Our homes will be designed to bring a sense of neighborhood while providing hope and peace of mind to the families and friends who support these neurodiverse adults, knowing their loved ones are in a community which will empower them.

We believe we can accomplish our vision through our cohousing model by creating a nostalgic setting from a time when neighborhood kids played until the streetlights came on and people visited on their front porches; a time when neighbors openly supported each other. As we shift to our new brand, we welcome you to Front Porch Cohousing: A Neuro-Inclusive Community by NDL.

“I’m encouraged about the work Front Porch Cohousing is doing in the community to address the critical shortage of neuro-inclusive cohousing options for adults with autism, assuring they will never live alone or isolated,” said Jim Brexler, President & CEO Doylestown Health Network.

“With there being such a significant need for housing for people with disabilities in the Lehigh Valley, I’m thrilled to see the efforts and leadership that Front Porch Cohousing is making in creating inclusive and supportive cohousing options and opportunities,” said Seth Hoderewski, Director of Transition Services, Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living.

Front Porch Cohousing: A Neuro-Inclusive Community by NDL invites you to learn more about us on our website. There are many ways you can participate, donate, get involved and perhaps see how this type of community could be the best fit for you or your family member.

“Think inclusion, not isolation.” – Front Porch Cohousing: A Neuro-Inclusive Community by NDL Team.

Learn more at: https://frontporchcohousing.org/

You can find us on social media by searching for FPCbyNDL on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram

Front Porch Cohousing: A Neuro-Inclusive Community by NDL, (267) 935-9003; info@frontporchcohousing.org

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0118-s2p-front-porch-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Front Porch Cohousing