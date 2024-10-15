SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Neurotech Reports announced that executives from several emerging neurotechnology startups will present for the first time at the 2024 Neurotech Leaders Forum in San Francisco, November 6-7. Among the new presenters are Paxos Medical, a firm that has developed a novel neuromodulation therapy for non-obstructive urinary retention.



Also presenting for the first time will be Katya Sverdlov, CEO and co-founder of JelikaLite, a clinical stage medtech company focused on the treatment of autism. Another new presenter is Emile Radyte, CEO of Samphire Neuroscience in the U.K., which has developed a wearable neuromodulation device for treatment of PMS and menstrual pain.

Other entrepreneur presenters at this year’s conference include Emily Mirro, President of SynchNeuro Inc., Andy Gotshalk, CEO, Neurologic Solutions, Luca Ravagnan, CEO of Italian firm WISE srl, Kial Gramley of BackStop Neural, and Imanuel Lerman, CEO, InflammaSense, Inc.

Raymond Cohen, CEO of Axonics Inc., will keynote the 24th annual event—the most established in the industry. Mr. Cohen has served as CEO and member of the board of directors of Axonics since co-founding the company in October 2013. Axonics recently announced it would be acquired by Boston Scientific in a $3.7 billion deal.

Neurotech Reports senior contributing editor JoJo Platt will moderate a panel titled “BCI Frenzy: Separating the Facts from the Hype in the Brain Implant Market,” which will feature executives from several BCI firms. Neurotech Reports senior consulting editor Jeremy Koff will moderate a session titled “Market Share Battles: Neuromodulation’s Competitive Outlook.” Neurotech Reports editor James Cavuoto will moderate a session titled “Looking for the Exit: Investors Exploit Renewed Interest in Neurotech,” which will feature a discussion with key VC professionals. And Neurotech Reports contributing editor Victor Pikov will moderate a session titled “Biomarking Your Territory: Neurosensing Technologies Enhance Closed-Loop Neuromodulation.”

Platinum Sponsor at this year’s event is Cirtec Medical. MST is Gold Sponsor. Valtronic, Velentium, and Neo-Bionica are Silver Sponsors, while TTP, Osypka, Corundum Neuroscience, Focus, and CorTec are Bronze Sponsors.

For more information, contact Neurotech Reports at 415 546 1259 or visit: http://neurotechreports.com/pages/leadersforum.html.

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-1015-s2p-ray-cohen-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Axonics CEO Ray Cohen will keynote the 24th Annual Neurotech Leaders Forum in San Francisco, November 6-7, 2024.

