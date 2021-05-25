LAS VEGAS, Nev., May 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Life is Crying” (ISBN: 978-1641119849) by Benzena Brown, recently received the Book Excellence Award Finalist – an international book awards’ competition dedicated to recognizing independent and traditionally-published authors and publishers for excellence in writing, design and overall market appeal.

The ultimate goal of “Life is Crying” is to assist individuals and families suffering with chemical dependency to achieve a healthy lifestyle and to get the needed support for recovery. It also alerts family and friends of the dangers and consequences of substance abuse, with the intention to limit this horrible, threatening and life altering dilemma that can be defined as a mouse trap or chasing the dragon.

The book recognizes chemical dependency as a universal outcry and struggle for the addict, family and friends. It demonstrates how chemical dependency is widespread just like the sky, all over the world. Chemical dependency is classified as a mental health disorder. The dilemma of chemical dependency can be an innocent curiosity leading to disaster as it is like a sharp piercing blade that stabs the mind/brain.

Alarming fact, chemical dependency can begin at youth. Chemical dependency is not reserved for the young or old. It can start at any age. When chemical dependency sets in, it takes over the body and mind.

Brown recognizes addiction provides a thrilling and sensational pleasure which often leads to repetitive use inflicting pain, suffering, agony and intense craving. The consequences of the intoxicating pain can make the body feel like a bunch of French fries sizzling in scalding hot cooking oil. The riptide of chemical dependency has landed on the victim and has added a helpless feeling and challenge to life.

“And, while the challenges of addiction may seem like a spinning top failing to fall on its side, help is available,” Brown says.

From intervention and drug rehabilitation to mental health, to drug counseling, and relapse, help is available. Intervention

programs allow family or friends to persuade, guide and gently convince the victim that he/she needs help and help is available. Other programs provide in-house stays for chemical dependency individuals and are designed to meet the needs of the specific individual.

Brown advocates that education is the best source for understanding addiction and its consequences.

“A blinking yellow light can change to a red stop light,” she says.

About the Author

Benzena Brown writes motivational and inspirational books. And while her vision is impaired, she manages to write with a software program for the blind. She studied social work at Chapman University and worked as a volunteer at the Salvation Army. She’s also volunteered for UCR University Suicide Hot Line and as a mediator for the Moreno Valley California courts. Benzena is retired from the Department of Defense where she worked in public service. Benzena also donated her kidney in 1994 and lives a healthy lifestyle without medication.

