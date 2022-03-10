OMAHA, Neb., March 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stride Autism Centers (“Stride”), a provider of evidence-based therapy for preschool-age children with autism, is thrilled to announce two new convenient locations in Nebraska. Enrollment for children ages 2-6 has begun for the Lincoln clinic, located at 4545 S 86th St, Suite 101, and for the Omaha clinic, located at 310 Regency Pkwy #115. Stride is planning more center openings in Omaha and throughout Nebraska to serve more families in need.

In keeping with their mission to help as many children and families as possible, Stride accepts Nebraska Medicaid as well as a majority of private insurance plans. They are committed to serving clients regardless of their funding source.

Stride’s empathetic and highly skilled clinical team relies on a thoughtful approach based on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. ABA therapy is widely considered to be the most well-supported and optimal treatment for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

One of the biggest advantages of Stride’s program is that it offers personalized support and guidance during a child’s most critical time of development (ages 2-6). As a means of giving each child the care and attention they deserve, Stride keeps a 1:1 therapist-to-child ratio. Their refined center-based model enables children with autism to develop and improve communication and social skills while engaging with peers and participating in fun and educational group activities.

To be effective and deliver the best results possible, Stride has its Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) put together treatment plans meticulously customized for each child that enrolls in the program.

Brad Zelinger, Stride’s Founder and CEO, explained that “Stride’s mission to provide the best possible support to children with autism and their families is deeply personal to me. My sister has an autism-related disorder called Rett Syndrome. She is nonverbal, and requires substantial support in everyday activities. I founded Stride so individuals like her can get the effective therapy they need as early as possible to live more independent, joyous lives. As a Midwesterner myself, I’m particularly motivated to bring Stride’s services to underserved communities throughout the Midwest.”

Discussing their program, Stride’s Clinical Director and University Chair of ABA at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Dr. Ashley Whittington-Barnish, PhD, LCP, BCBA-D, NCSP commented that “Decades of research demonstrating the effectiveness of early intervention for children with autism underlie our decision to specialize in the early treatment of young learners.”

“Our mission-driven team is incredibly motivated by Stride’s unwavering commitment to meaningful outcomes. We’re grateful that our singular focus on the highest quality care has allowed us to attract outstanding clinical leaders and therapists alike,” Dr. Whittington-Barnish also stated.

About Stride Autism Centers

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-focused organization that provides evidence-based ABA therapy to preschool-age children with autism. Stride has locations throughout Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois. Stride’s well-rounded program includes structured one-on-one therapy as well as naturalistic group activities. It is designed to assist with self-care, school readiness, social skills, emotional regulation, communication, transitioning, and play and leisure.

Families interested in learning more about the full-day program can contact Stride Autism Centers at 515-207-5251 (Iowa and Nebraska) or 312-554-5578 (Illinois) or visit the Stride website at http://www.stridecenters.com/.

Are you interested in a career helping children? Visit http://stridecenters.com/careers to browse our open roles.

