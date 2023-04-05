DES MOINES, Iowa, April 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On March 22, 2023, Stride Autism Centers and Blank Children’s Hospital co-hosted a free workshop to help caregivers of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The “Orientation to Autism Diagnosis and Treatment” event was designed to provide essential information for parents and other caregivers, with the aim of helping them navigate the challenges of caring for a child with ASD. The workshop was held both in-person and online to ensure optimal accessibility for attendees.



Image Caption: Stride Autism Centers.

During the event, ASD experts from Stride and Blank Children’s Hospital shared their knowledge on key areas, including navigating autism diagnostic assessments, the post-diagnosis applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy assessment and treatment process, and strategies to implement at home while on a waitlist. The content was tailored for caregivers in the early stages of navigating an ASD diagnosis or suspected autism.

This workshop was the first in a series of planned events between Stride Autism Centers and Blank Children’s Hospital. Both organizations are committed to providing ongoing resources and care for children with ASD and their caregivers throughout Iowa.

“We are proud to work alongside Blank Children’s Hospital to support families navigating an ASD diagnosis,” said Brad Zellinger, CEO & Founder of Stride Autism Centers. “By offering these workshops, we hope to empower caregivers with the knowledge and tools they need to provide the best possible care for their child.”

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization that provides evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. With numerous locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska, Stride’s full-day program combines structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities to assist with communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social skills, self-care, play and leisure, and transitioning skills.

To learn more about Stride Autism Centers and its services, interested families can contact Stride at 312-554-5578 (Illinois) or 515-207-5251 (Iowa and Nebraska), or visit stridecenters.com.

