NEW YORK, N.Y., April 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Dream Grabber” and “Dream Jumper,” the magical and heartwarming books that have changed bedtime rituals for children everywhere, are now available to purchase in soft cover. From Emmy Award-Winning TV Producer and Writer John R. Green, the two companion pieces have been met with remarkable praise and gained an instant fan base with children and grown-ups alike. To help combat fears and the all-too-familiar battle for lights out, the author created a fanciful and safe world where a heroic father has the ability to defeat his son’s nightmares and jump into dreams to embark on fantastical adventures with his daughter.

“’Dream Grabber’ is a charming and delightful bedtime story, beautifully validating a universal childhood fear rather than dismissing it,” says Kim Bergman, PhD, Licensed Psychologist. Each book encourages nurturing bedtime routines and helps children understand that dreamland should be an enjoyable and secure place to be.

Since their release in hardcover in November 2020, “Dream Grabber” and “Dream Jumper” have quickly caught the attention of a myriad of publications, as well as local and national news shows including the prestigious accolade of being named one of “Good Morning America’s” Favorite Books of 2020.

“Good Morning America” Co-Anchor Robin Roberts shared, “’Dream Jumper’ will have you jumping for joy! Such a heartwarming read with beautiful illustrations.” While Lori Greiner, Inventor, Entrepreneur and Co-Host on ABC-TV’s “Shark Tank” proclaimed, “I just adore “Dream Grabber” and its companion book “Dream Jumper.” John R. Green has brilliantly created two wonderful books that turn bedtime and dreaming into a magical worry-free time for kids … a must for every home!”

In “Dream Grabber,” a loving father shows his little boy how to overcome his fear of going to sleep by sharing his secret ability to grab bad dreams and replace them with beautiful ones that float invisibly in the air. In “Dream Jumper” a little girl, who deeply dreads being alone in her dreams, is comforted by her father when he reveals that he has magical powers allowing him to jump into her dreams while they are both asleep. She imagines him flying on a unicorn and sliding down rainbows into a pool of teddy bears.

The first kids’ books written by John R. Green, “Dream Grabber” and “Dream Jumper” also happened to be based on bedtime rituals he created to help his own two children face their fears upon falling asleep. In addition to the distinctive and timeless hardcover, the new soft cover of both books is now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble through Archway Publishing, a division of Simon & Schuster.

For more information, please visit https://timetodreambooks.com/.

VIDEO: Time to Dream Book Series Trailer (YouTube) https://youtu.be/gRCC35x4e8s

To order through Amazon, click here for “Dream Grabber” and here for “Dream Jumper.” Be sure to follow @timetodreambooks on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates, special announcements, and readings. Visit author page on Amazon, here: https://www.amazon.com/John-R-Green/e/B08P3PBWFF/

About the Author

John R. Green is a multiple Emmy and Peabody Award-winning TV news and documentary writer and producer. He is a 25-year veteran of ABC News, and currently serves as Executive Vice President of Rock’n Robin Productions, as well as President and Senior Executive Producer of 10/10 Twins Productions. Green is also the author of “Dream Grabber” and “Dream Jumper”, companion children’s books published in 2020. A St. Louis, Missouri native and graduate of the city’s esteemed Washington University, Green additionally holds a master’s degree in Mass Communications from Boston University. Green and his husband, Anthony, reside in New Jersey with their twin children, AJ and Francesca. More information is available at https://timetodreambooks.com/.

News Source: John R. Green