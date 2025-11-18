LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) announces the release of its uncompromising new documentary, “Prescription for Violence: Psychiatry’s Deadly Side Effects.” The two-hour exposé reveals alarming evidence connecting the rising tide of mass shootings, suicides and violent crimes with the widespread use of psychiatric drugs.



In a society where one in four Americans is currently taking psychiatric drugs—many without fully understanding the potentially lethal side effects—this groundbreaking documentary uncovers a crisis of national and global proportions. Among the side effects listed by drug manufacturers are mania, hostility, aggression, homicidal ideation and suicide attempts. Yet, the correlation between psychiatric drug use and violent behavior has been ignored for far too long.

“Psychiatrists have a drug problem,” says Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida, who is featured in the documentary. “In 86 percent of psychiatric office visits, prescriptions for psychotropic drugs like Prozac, Seroquel and Xanax are written.”

As these prescriptions increase, so does the violence—school shootings now occur on nearly every school day, and mass shootings average more than one per day.

“Prescription for Violence” presents compelling interviews with victims, investigators, attorneys, psychologists and psychiatrists who link psychiatric drugs to some of the country’s most horrific tragedies—including the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting and the 2017 Las Vegas massacre.

Globally, more than 280 million people are prescribed psychiatric drugs, despite 100 regulatory warnings citing violent and suicidal behavior as side effects. This documentary aims to inform the public about the devastating impact of these drugs on individuals and society, and to drive reform in mental health through legislation, litigation and public pressure.

Watch “Prescription for Violence: Psychiatry’s Deadly Side Effects” exclusively on Scientology Network on International Anti-Corruption Day, Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

To learn more and to access resources, visit cchr.org/violence.

ABOUT CITIZENS COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

Co-founded by the Church of Scientology in 1969, CCHR is a nonprofit mental health watchdog dedicated to protecting individuals from psychiatric abuses. Through research, advocacy and education, CCHR works to expose the corruption and dangers associated with psychiatric practices worldwide.

ABOUT SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.

The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 150 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

