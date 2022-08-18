AVON, Conn., Aug. 18, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New Energy Risk (NER), a wholly-owned division of Paragon Insurance Group, on June 30 surpassed $3 billion in capital raised by clients since inception, a pivotal marker as the company continues to support the deployment of innovative technology solutions to address climate change and other global challenges.



Image Caption: New Energy Risk (NER).

Learn more about this achievement in NER’s announcement, https://newenergyrisk.com/clients-surpass-3-billion/, and more about some of NER’s clients via its case studies, https://newenergyrisk.com/case-studies/.

“This $3 billion milestone demonstrates the success of our products and underscores our commitment to ‘Underwriting a Greener Future,’” NER Chief Executive Officer Tom Dickson said. “We are at the forefront of providing insurance solutions to the innovators who are accelerating the green energy transition. The capital they raise is an indication of rapidly increasing investor demand for positive impact.”

Building on this momentum, NER is announcing that Chief Actuary Sherry Huang, a seven-year veteran of the company, is expanding her role to also support transaction approval and execution as chief actuary and managing director of underwriting development. Brad Price is being promoted from principal engineer to managing director of technical due diligence. Brentan Alexander has stepped down as president of NER and will be joining an emerging technology firm in the coming weeks. He has been a key leader in the success of NER since joining in 2012 and will remain involved as a consultant to NER for an extended period of time.

“Congratulations to the NER team and to Brad and Sherry on their additional responsibilities and to Brentan on his new endeavor,” said Andy Borst, Paragon’s president of E&S and International. “The $3 billion in capital raised is a major achievement that confirms NER as a leader in providing innovative solutions and underscores Paragon’s commitment to investing in and supporting businesses that help address climate change and other global challenges.”

About New Energy Risk:

New Energy Risk is a pioneer of large-scale, breakthrough technology performance insurance solutions. The company provides complex risk assessment and serves as a bridge between technology innovators, financiers, and insurers. Insurance policies are administered through New Energy Risk affiliate Complex Risk and Insurance Associates, LLC, CA License #0I24307. Visit: https://newenergyrisk.com/.

About Paragon:

Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, formed in 2014, writes all commercial lines of insurance across more than 20 programs. Paragon’s industry-specific and general underwriting facilities offer insureds, retail agents, carriers, reinsurers and service providers unique product, service, capability, and results. Visit: https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/.

