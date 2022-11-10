AVON, Conn., Nov. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New Energy Risk (NER), a wholly-owned division of Paragon Insurance Group, today announces the release of its annual Sustainability Report and two key hires to support its goal of “Underwriting a Greener Future.”



The report details the climate, sustainability, and environmental impacts of NER’s client portfolio, where innovations to reduce carbon intensity for fuels and power, as well as to promote the circular economy and curb wastefulness, have led to increased impact year-to-year, with some impact measures increasing more than 100%.

“I am proud of the tireless effort every member of our team has put in over the past year, and the Sustainability Report clearly lays out how our creative solutions continue to deliver real-world results,” NER Chief Executive Officer Tom Dickson said.

Visit the New Energy Risk website to view the full report: https://newenergyrisk.com/ner-releases-its-2021-sustainability-report/

NER is adding Richard Riley as business development manager. He brings a wealth of experience in engineering, project management, EPR reactors and novel energy storage.

Krista Sutton also joins the company as principal engineer. She adds talent and depth to NER’s technical diligence team where she has deep experience in chemical engineering and environmental engineering focused on biofuels.

“We are thrilled to bring talent like Richard and Krista aboard as we look to solidify NER as the market leader and take aim at the world’s climate challenges,” Dickson said.

About New Energy Risk:

New Energy Risk is a pioneer of large-scale, breakthrough technology performance insurance solutions. The company provides complex risk assessment and serves as a bridge between technology innovators, financiers, and insurers. Insurance policies are administered through New Energy Risk affiliate Complex Risk and Insurance Associates, LLC, CA License #0I24307. Learn more: https://newenergyrisk.com/.

About Paragon:

Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, formed in 2014, writes all commercial lines of insurance across more than 20 programs. Paragon’s industry-specific and general underwriting facilities offer insureds, retail agents, carriers, reinsurers and service providers unique product, service, capability, and results. Learn more: https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/.

