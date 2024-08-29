COPENHAGEN, Denmark, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Danish chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World set up their new mobile drug education and prevention exhibit on Nytorv Square in the heart of Copenhagen. Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Denmark, which sponsors the program, welcomed a nonstop flow of visitors throughout the afternoon. As exhibit guests shared their experiences with the volunteers, their sobering stories confirmed the importance of the Truth About Drugs campaign.



PHOTO CAPTION: Drug-Free World volunteers share their acclaimed drug education and prevention materials with visitors to their mobile exhibit in the heart of Copenhagen.

The mother of a 6th-grade boy confided that her son has been smoking marijuana. Dealers wait outside his school to sell drugs to the children. Another visitor has been addicted to cannabis since he was 12, which led to his abusing other drugs.

A Swedish teacher confirmed that the problem goes beyond Denmark. He wants to reach children at his school with an effective anti-drug message. The volunteers helped him order the free Drug-Free World educator kit in Swedish from the Drug-Free World website.

The new mobile exhibit not only showcases the Truth About Drugs campaign’s drug education and prevention materials, it also features brief documentaries from the Scientology Network showing humanitarians of diverse cultures and backgrounds who use these materials to counter drug abuse in communities in countries the world over.

The Church of Scientology Denmark and its volunteers have been active in drug prevention since 1991. Their bright teal T-shirts are a common sight as they hand out their drug education booklets in Copenhagen’s busiest venues and at sports events such as the annual Royal Run and the Copenhagen Marathon.

Noting the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Foundation for a Drug-Free World was formed in 2006 to serve as a primary distributor of educational materials and to develop new materials to meet the challenge of continually changing drug trends. It is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. The Foundation has grown to a network of some 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides its acclaimed Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to anyone wishing to take action to address this urgent issue.

Take the Foundation’s free online drug education course at drugfreeworld.org/course/.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/

https://www.scientology-denmark.org/

https://www.drugfreeworld.org

VIDEO:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/destination-scientology/copenhagen.html

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0829-s2p-COSDK-300dpi.jpg

PHOTO CAPTION: Drug-Free World volunteers share their acclaimed drug education and prevention materials with visitors to their mobile exhibit in the heart of Copenhagen.

TAGS: #DrugFreeWorld #Copenhagen #Denmark

News Source: Church of Scientology International