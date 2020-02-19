NEW ORLEANS, La., Feb. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LifeSkills Foundation will host the first annual Tech-2-Talent Youth Expo on Saturday, March 14 from 1 – 5:30 p.m. at the Mel Ott Multi-Purpose Center located at 2301 Belle Chasse Highway in Gretna, La. The event is a fun, interactive tech expo and speakers forum designed to encourage youth, ages 25 and under, and their parents to explore tech career pathways for 21st century jobs in areas like information technology, computer science, engineering, healthcare, cybersecurity, and digital media.



Co-sponsored by DXC Technology and OnPath Federal Credit Union, the event will educate and inform attendees about traditional and non-traditional pathways, certifications, and experiential learning opportunities that can lead to successful careers in hard and soft-skill positions in various industries. Attendees will learn how technology skills readily used in the home, school, and workplace can translate to long-term careers and entrepreneurial ventures. In addition, youth and their parents can be trained on a tech skill in 20 minutes or less during the Tech20 Interactive Showcase.

“Pursuing a job in tech—whether it’s digital media, coding or health IT— is not only a great idea, but it lays the foundation for a career that can generate great pay and longevity as well as equip youth with the tools they need to successfully reinvest into the community,” said Michelle Jackson, executive director of LifeSkills Foundation. “Our goal is to work with local stakeholders to offer youth, at all skill levels, a pathway to success in tech. If we can encourage one avid gamer to pursue a job as a video game designer or inspire a student who enjoys problem solving to pursue a job as a network administrator, we know we are moving in the right direction.”

In traditional New Orleans style, Tech-2-Talent will include music by a local DJ, food, tech swag bags and prizes. Participants include DXC Technology, Tulane University School of Professional Advancement – Digital Design, Game Art & Animation, the U.S. Army, Operation Spark, National Integrated Cyber Education Research Center (NICERC), Diabetes Management & Supplies, Urban League of Louisiana, Tech Talent South, Zephyr Drones, NOLA Code, New Horizons Computer Learning Center, PR Solutions and My College Fit. Other participants include Electric Girls and Louisiana College.

The 2020 theme is, Inspiring the Next Generation of Tech Leaders. The event is open to youth with no tech skills or formal education, as well as those who are video game, smartphone, and social media savvy. Gaming competitions, virtual reality and drone demonstrations will take place throughout the day. Tech training and college preparation workshops will be offered. Parents can participate in all activities, attend panel discussions, and be guests at the Inspiring our Youth Speakers Forum. The forum will feature recent graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, Cedric Dent Jr., author of “Searching for Purpose and Understanding: Fulfilling Your Purpose in Life.”

Other speakers include: Jayed Stokes, Scrum Master, DXC Technology; Eddie Smith Jr., Software Engineer, GE Aviation; Dominque Riley, Senior Technical Product Manager, Baker Hughes; Anastasia Aubrey, Senior Scrum Master, DXC Technology; and Pamela Calonje, Career Consultant, New Horizons Computer Learning Center. New Horizons will also provide first-hand information about the Louisiana Workforce Commission Youth Grant, which provides young adults between the ages of 18-24 who are currently not in school, an opportunity to receive funds to cover the cost of IT training and certification programs.

To attend, register at http://www.i-investcompetition.com/tech-2-talent-youth-expo or access the event on Eventbrite.

Ticket prices are $35. To receive a $15 discount, purchase tickets online using code T2TXmas19. Schools and nonprofits can receive two complimentary tickets if registered by March 1.

For more information, email Michelle Jackson at marketing@prsolutionsllc.org.

About LifeSkills Foundation

LifeSkills Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides mentoring to youth and aspiring youth entrepreneurs. The Foundation connects young leaders to experienced business and academic professionals via virtual and face-to-face platforms designed specifically to ensure delivery of guidance, training, and financial support. The Foundation’s mission is to help youth business leaders build viable ventures and use their business know-how, leadership skills, and self-confidence to invest in their communities, create jobs, and prepare for the future workforce. LifeSkills is a principal supporter of the i.Invest National Youth Business Competition.

Learn more about LifeSkills Foundation at: https://www.i-investcompetition.com/lifeskills-foundation

News Source: LifeSkills Foundation