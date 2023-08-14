CANAL WINCHESTER. Ohio, Aug. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Miss Corrinne Walker, world-renowned self-help expert and certified career coach, is excited to announce new episodes of her hit podcast, how to change careers and what to do before and after an interview. In these new episodes, Miss Walker discusses a range of topics related to career coaching, including how to find your dream job, how to prepare for a job interview and what questions to ask on a job interview. Also, what to wear for a job interview.



Whether you’re just starting out in your career, or you are looking to make a change, these new episodes of “Career Coaching” will provide you with the tools you need to succeed. Miss Walker is a highly respected authority on self-help and career coaching, and her advice has helped millions of people around the world achieve their goals.

Miss Walker quotes “Think positive in hold your head up high because you are going to get the career you want.”

Don’t miss these new episodes of “Career Coaching with Miss Walker,” available now on her website https://cwalkercontactme.wixsite.com/my-site100

About The Self-Help Expert Podcast

Miss Walker is the creator and host of The Self-Help Expert Podcast; Miss Walker is a certified career coach helping professionals navigate their career goals. She understands the challenges people face in their careers. She works with listeners to identify their core values and what truly motivates them, and then aligns that with the right career opportunities. Whether someone is looking to change careers, seeking a promotion, or wanting to maximize their potential at their current job, she provides the tools, strategies and accountability to move people’s careers forward.

