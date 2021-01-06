MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Jan. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In September 2020, Robert Mapleton, owner and engineer, RPM Energy Consulting, LLC performed an independent study at an Extended Stay America hotel in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to determine the effect of cleaning the coils of the hotel’s guestroom packaged terminal air conditioner (PTAC) units on cooling energy usage. The test was used to determine whether Fibercare PTAC cleaning service results in lower energy costs. The test was performed on four guest rooms and revealed that the hotel could actually save up to 67 percent on energy costs with cleaner air conditioning units.

Prior to the test, annual energy costs for the four rooms weighed in at $1,750. After cleaning, the cost went down to just $591, a savings of more than $1,185 for just four rooms. Why? Under-maintained PTAC units consume approximately twice as much energy to provide a comfortable environment.

“When PTAC cleaning is done the right way, the benefits it delivers really are multifaceted,” Mapleton says. “Units last longer, deliver cleaner and fresher air and save large amounts of money and energy.”

In addition to saving money and energy, PTAC cleaning also contributes to a healthier environment which, in times of COVID-19, and thereafter, will certainly be a benefit that consumers will seek and demand.

“In 2020, we’ve all experienced what it’s like to wear a mask and what it feels like when we take it off – a breath of fresh air,” Ashton Grudnowski, president, Fibercare says. “PTAC cleaning is a similar concept. Once the dirt and dust are removed, the unit can breathe easy again and run at optimal performance.”

Grudnowski adds that now is the ideal time for hotel and retirement communities to plan a deep cleaning.

“When the time comes for people to move around more freely, they’ll be ready for action,” she says. “We’re focused on providing quality services that are good for the environment and also hit home for the bottom line.”

Read the complete study performed by RPM Energy Consulting here (PDF): https://fibercare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Fibercare-Cleaning-Service-Extended-Stay-America-Ft-Lauderdale-PTAC-energy-analysis.pdf

About Fibercare

Founded in 1985, Fibercare is a privately-held business that hires and trains all of its employees. It provides deep-cleaning services to the hotel and retirement home industry and works with management groups and owners to develop and maintain clean, sanitary environments while saving money. It currently services thousands of properties, nationwide. Cleaning services include: PTAC, commercial carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning and drapery cleaning.

For more information: https://fibercare.com/

News Source: Fibercare