SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, today announced it has established a philanthropic partnership with Moneythink, a national ed-tech nonprofit. Through the partnership, Nomis has pledged to make annual investments in the Moneythink platform and advise Moneythink on ways it can further empower historically marginalized students to achieve college success through informed financial decision-making.

Moneythink is a tech-driven, college-success organization that provides game-changing solutions to the interrelated challenges of college affordability, student success and debt. Its trailblazing college comparison tool, DecidED, helps students quickly and accurately understand the affordability of their college options without relying solely on financial aid interpretation. Using the free web-based tool, students learn how to fit college affordability into their long-term goals, thus setting them on the path for future financial success.

“For more than a decade, Moneythink has been focused on the economic justice issues of college affordability and high student debt, and I’ve been witness to the favorable impact it has on an individual’s financial health and success,” said Frank Rohde, president and CEO of Nomis Solutions. “Nomis strives to contribute to a larger goal of financial prosperity and stability for generations to come and looks forward to a long partnership with Moneythink as we both work toward that objective.”

“The Moneythink team is thrilled to receive Nomis’ philanthropic support,” said Moneythink CEO Joshua Lachs. “Nomis has been our long-time champion and instrumental to our organization in the early years, especially through Frank Rohde’s knowledgeable guidance. We share a mutual goal of equipping and investing in future generations’ financial wellbeing, and Moneythink is eager to forge this partnership for years to come.”

Nomis joins an existing group of Moneythink partners operating in education, technology, data, and design that collectively support transformative progress resulting in student empowerment and reduced national debt.

About Nomis Solutions

Nomis Solutions is a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider that delivers competitive intelligence to bankers and Canadian mortgage lenders to facilitate more advanced pricing strategies. The company’s analytics platform and end-to-end pricing tools enable retail banks and lenders to achieve customer- and borrower-centric pricing backed by real-time, actionable data. The platform also supports banks and lenders in their understanding and anticipation of the evolving demands of customers and borrowers, competitors, and ever-changing market conditions. For more information, please visit https://nomissolutions.com/.

About Moneythink

Since 2008, Moneythink’s youth-focused financial capability work has served more than 33,000 high school students across the country. Moneythink‘s new college affordability comparison tool, DecidED, is positioned to tackle the inter-related college affordability and debt challenge at the scale and urgency at which it exists. DecidED helps students make confident, real-time, holistic enrollment decisions using essential information — all aligned with their individual goals and financial circumstances. In turn, students equip themselves for their future by building long-term financial wellness habits. Moneythink has received national recognition, such as Capital One’s 2020 Give Back Nonprofit of the Year Award, Goldman Sachs’ Impact Challenge Fan Favorite Award, The MassChallenge Winner, White House Champion of Change Award under President Obama, and many others. Moneythink has also collaborated with leading design and behavioral science firms, such as Ideo.org, Ideas42, PwC, and Fast Forward.

News Source: Nomis Solutions