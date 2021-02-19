MANDEVILLE, La., Feb. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sunpro Solar hosted its annual President’s Club awards ceremony on February 5, celebrating the company’s achievements in 2020 and awarding top sales employees with brand new Mercedes-Benz cars. The President’s Club Awards recognize top sales consultants who have achieved the highest sales during the past 12 months and who have aligned themselves with the company’s values and mission.

For the second year, Sunpro Solar partnered with Mercedes-Benz of Covington to purchase the AMG GLE-53 SUVs and CLA-250 Sedans for the recipients. Award recipients also received all-expenses paid trips to the Caribbean.

“It truly was a memorable and exhilarating experience celebrating the Sunpro Solar team’s success,” said Laurie McCants, Operating Partner at the Covington Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Slidell native, and Founder and CEO Marc Jones, started Sunpro Solar with a vision to establish a company built on integrity, exceptional customer service and a commitment to making a difference in communities. Originally founded in Louisiana, Sunpro Solar has expanded to 18 states under his leadership and is the fifth largest residential solar company in the U.S. In 2019, Marc was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

“I am honored to work beside such incredible people here on the Northshore and across the nation,” said CEO Marc Jones. “Our success comes from our commitment to our customers, our commitment to each other and our desire to be the best in the industry. Building a company that gives back to the communities in which we serve is our greatest achievement.”

As one of the largest employers in St. Tammany Parish, the company employs over 500 people locally, and 2500 employees across the U.S. With headquarters in Covington and Mandeville, local employees support its 24 regional operations offices in 18 states. Within the Northshore offices, a range of corporate employees work in departments such as Accounting, Employee Relations, Marketing, IT, Inside Sales, and Quality Control. To see current job openings on the Northshore and to find out how to join the team at Sunpro Solar, visit http://www.gosunpro.com/careers.

About Sunpro Solar:

Sunpro Solar is a leading residential solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in 2020. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar is headquartered in Louisiana and has operational facilities in 18 states. For more information, visit http://www.gosunpro.com/.

News Source: Sunpro Solar