MANDEVILLE, La., Aug. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Inc. magazine today revealed that Sunpro Solar is No. 416 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“As we expand, Sunpro Solar has not lost sight of our roots of integrity, exceptional customer service and a commitment to making a difference in our communities,” said Sunpro Solar Founder and CEO, Marc Jones. “We continue to maintain our trusted reputation for bringing affordable, clean energy solutions across the nation.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Sunpro Solar

Sunpro Solar is the leading residential solar company in the U.S. providing affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions. Sunpro Solar was named the second largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in July 2021. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar is headquartered in Louisiana and has operational facilities in 21 states.

