JOHNSTOWN, Colo., June 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On The Hook Fish & Chips today announced the opening of its first permanent dine-in experience in Johnstown, Colorado. The Wyoming-founded company chose June 27 for the grand opening to commemorate two milestones in its history: serving guests in 27 states and operating 27 food trucks nationwide.



Image caption: Fish and chips meal with a side of fresh slaw and clam chowder.

Located at 4884 Larimer Pkwy, Johnstown, CO 80534, the new location offers guests a new way to enjoy the On The Hook experience while remaining true to the company’s roots. Beginning June 27, the location will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Founded in 2016 in Laramie, Wyoming, by University of Wyoming students, On The Hook Fish & Chips began with a simple mission: to serve high-quality, line-caught fish and chips in communities with limited access to fresh seafood. What started as a single food truck has grown into a company serving guests across 27 states, operating 27 trucks, and serving more than 7 million meals.

“The opening of our first dine-in experience is an exciting milestone for everyone who has helped build On The Hook over the past decade,” said Ocean Andrew, CEO of On The Hook Fish & Chips. “While we’ve grown far beyond our first truck in Wyoming, our commitment remains the same: serving high-quality seafood, creating memorable guest experiences, and staying connected to the communities we serve.”

The new dine-in experience represents an important chapter in the company’s history while preserving the qualities that have defined On The Hook from the beginning: simple menus, responsibly sourced seafood, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

Guests can expect the same line-caught fish, signature sauces, and familiar menu items that have made On The Hook a favorite for nearly 10 years, now offered in a welcoming space designed for families, friends, and the local community.

Community members are invited to join the celebration and help mark the beginning of this new chapter for On The Hook Fish & Chips.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Closed Sundays.

ABOUT ON THE HOOK FISH & CHIPS

Founded in Wyoming in 2016, On The Hook Fish & Chips is a Wyoming-born seafood company dedicated to serving high-quality, line-caught fish and chips. What began as a single food truck has grown into a multi-state operation serving 27 states, operating 27 trucks, and serving more than 7 million meals. The company remains committed to simple ingredients, responsible sourcing, and exceptional guest experiences.

For more information, visit: https://www.onthehookfishandchips.com/.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Barbara Cimatti

Marketing Manager, On The Hook Fish & Chips

Cell: 315-949-0190 | Email: barbara@onthehookfishandchips.com

News Source: On The Hook Fish and Chips